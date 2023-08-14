Gregg Popovich was clueless about Manu Ginobili’s usefulness thanks to his unique skillset

When the San Antonio Spurs first acquired Manu Ginobili, there were some questions as to how he would fit in the NBA. According to Tony Parker, who was speaking at his Hall of Fame enshrinement, even legendary head coach Gregg Popovich wasn't aware of how talented Ginobili truly was.

Parker jokingly noted how Ginobili's skills were so unique that Popovich wasn't sure how to best utilize him during his early time with the San Antonio Spurs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Manu is unique," Parker said. "He's the most unique player I ever played with. And he was so unique that Pop didn't even know what to do with him these first two years. "

"It was very priceless as a point guard to see Pop's face after some of his passes because, with Manu, you have two passes. You have the legend, one that everybody will talk about. It was unbelievable. And the one that goes to the fans, to the stands, you know what I mean? Pop's favorites. It was a lot of those in the first two years."

Ginobili spent 16 years with the San Antonio Spurs - playing until he was 40 years old. During his tenure with the Texas-based team, he helped the franchise win four championships, with his last ring coming in 2014.

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili had a difficult start

As Tony Parker continued his speech, he shared how he and Ginobili had a difficult start together, as the Argentinian media believed there was a rift between the two.

"So we had a rough start with Manu and a rough beginning with Argentina, too, actually," Parker said. "The Argentina media, they thought, like, I didn't like Manu. I don't pass the ball enough to Manu. But I never really understand that because Pop is the coach. It's not my fault if Pop calls all the plays for Timmy, and Timmy will take all the shots."

However, as the years went by, it became increasingly clear that Ginobili and Parker were close, and their friendship only grew stronger as they began to experience on-court success together.

Along with Tim Duncan, Ginobili and Parker became a fearsome trio - one that consistently produced at an elite level and ensured the San Antonio Spurs could never be taken lightly - even during the final years of their careers.

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili will be a big help to Victor Wembanyama

Having played overseas before heading to the NBA, both Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will be a big help to Victor Wembanyama as he looks to settle into his new surroundings and acclimate himself to the NBA.

The two veteran champions will likely be on hand to offer advice, leadership, and a friendly ear as Wembanyama navigates the pitfalls that come with being a highly-touted prospect from Europe.

If there was ever the ideal mentor, Ginobili and Parker would be it, and their presence will be invaluable to the San Antonio Spurs as they look to develop Wembanyama into the next big talent to guide them into a new era.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)