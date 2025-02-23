Gregg Popovich health update: Legendary Spurs coach deals with 'uncertain future' after insider drops massive news on return

Legendary coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday. The Spurs coach suffered a mild stroke in November 2024, with assistant Mitch Johnson taking over as acting head coach since then.

Ad

According to Charania, citing league sources, Popovich is still recovering, but “his future is uncertain.”

“San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke suffered in November, league sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gregg Popovich, who turned 76 last month, suffered the stroke on Nov. 2, 2024. Under Johnson’s leadership, the San Antonio Spurs have recorded a 22-27 record since then.

Popovich has led the Spurs since 1996, taking over after firing Bob Hill. He won his first of five championships with the team in 1999 and later handed over general manager duties to RC Buford.

Popovich has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles — 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He is one of five coaches in history to have won five championships.

Ad

He was honored as NBA Coach of the Year in 2003, 2012 and 2014.

He also served as head coach of the U.S. national team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, leading them to a gold medal. In 2023, Popovich was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback