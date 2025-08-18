"Grew up together": Greek reporter defends Giannis Antetokounmpo for slapping teammate with video evidence of relationship

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:27 GMT
FIBA Men
Greek reporter defends Giannis Antetokounmpo (Credits: Getty)

Greek reporter Harris Stavrou came to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s defense after a video of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar slapping his teammate went viral on social media. With EuroBasket 2025 less than 10 days away, Antetokounmpo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Ad

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar joined the Greece national team earlier this month and has been traveling with them as they participate in exhibition games ahead of EuroBasket 2025. After Greece’s game against Montenegro on Thursday, Antetokounmpo joined the team’s huddle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A video of the huddle shows Antetokounmpo slapping his teammate Giannoulis Larentzakis on the back of his head. The wild moment led to much speculation about Giannis’ intent, but a Greek reporter has cleared the air.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Harris Stavrou tweeted on X, explaining that Antetokounmpo and Larentzakis grew up playing basketball together. They have been representing Greece together since 2013. Stavrou also attached a video that shows Larentzakis slapping Giannis during a game for Greece.

Ad
Ad

The video also shows a different angle of Antetokounmpo’s controversial moment from Thursday. With the new video angle, Larentzakis can be seen smiling after being slapped by the NBA superstar. While Giannis seemed to have taken a hard swing, it appears as though the two were sharing a lighthearted moment.

2025 playoff upset marks Giannis Antetokounmpo's third straight first-round exit

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing the first-round series to the Indiana Pacers. This marks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.'s third straight first-round exit in the playoffs.

Ad

The team also made a first-round exit in 2024 against the Pacers and another in 2023 against the Miami Heat. Four years after winning a championship with the team, Giannis has failed to replicate his success in Milwaukee.

The team has failed to progress past the semifinals despite adding star guard Damian Lillard. This offseason, they have made some bold moves, releasing Lillard from the roster and bringing in Myles Turner.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo fails to lead the team past the first round even with a new supporting cast around him, his exit from Milwaukee could become a real possibility. Regardless, 2025-26 is expected to be a key season for Giannis and the Bucks.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications