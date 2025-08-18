"Grew up together": Greek reporter defends Giannis Antetokounmpo for slapping teammate with video evidence of relationship

Greek reporter Harris Stavrou came to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s defense after a video of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar slapping his teammate went viral on social media. With EuroBasket 2025 less than 10 days away, Antetokounmpo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.The Milwaukee Bucks superstar joined the Greece national team earlier this month and has been traveling with them as they participate in exhibition games ahead of EuroBasket 2025. After Greece’s game against Montenegro on Thursday, Antetokounmpo joined the team’s huddle.A video of the huddle shows Antetokounmpo slapping his teammate Giannoulis Larentzakis on the back of his head. The wild moment led to much speculation about Giannis’ intent, but a Greek reporter has cleared the air.Harris Stavrou tweeted on X, explaining that Antetokounmpo and Larentzakis grew up playing basketball together. They have been representing Greece together since 2013. Stavrou also attached a video that shows Larentzakis slapping Giannis during a game for Greece.The video also shows a different angle of Antetokounmpo’s controversial moment from Thursday. With the new video angle, Larentzakis can be seen smiling after being slapped by the NBA superstar. While Giannis seemed to have taken a hard swing, it appears as though the two were sharing a lighthearted moment.2025 playoff upset marks Giannis Antetokounmpo's third straight first-round exitThe Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing the first-round series to the Indiana Pacers. This marks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.'s third straight first-round exit in the playoffs.The team also made a first-round exit in 2024 against the Pacers and another in 2023 against the Miami Heat. Four years after winning a championship with the team, Giannis has failed to replicate his success in Milwaukee.The team has failed to progress past the semifinals despite adding star guard Damian Lillard. This offseason, they have made some bold moves, releasing Lillard from the roster and bringing in Myles Turner.If Giannis Antetokounmpo fails to lead the team past the first round even with a new supporting cast around him, his exit from Milwaukee could become a real possibility. Regardless, 2025-26 is expected to be a key season for Giannis and the Bucks.