Grizzlies Trade Rumors: Front office was liking Desmond Bane's $197,230,450 contract less after 2nd apron rules kicked in 

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic just made the first big deal of the NBA offseason.

Acquiring Desmond Bane should do wonders for the Magic, a team in desperate need of another floor-spacer and offensive creator next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Not many people saw the Grizzlies moving on from one of their core guys, especially after they gave him a $197,230,450 max contract extension.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported that some within the front office weren't so high on that deal, especially considering the potential financial constraints that would come with the new CBA:

"[The Grizzlies] did that extension before the new second apron rules kicked in and they were looking at that deal and liking it less," one scout said. "Really good guy, good player, but [I] never thought of him as a max guy."

Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc this season, and he can also hold his own on defense. However, the Grizzlies may not have seen him as an integral piece to build around for years to come.

The Grizzlies won't trade Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr.

Of course, the Bane trade also raised doubts about the team's immediate plans. They took on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's big contract and acquired four first-round picks and multiple pick swaps, which are moves usually made by rebuilding teams.

Nevertheless, Bontemps adds that they have no intention whatsoever to trade Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. If anything, they're trying to shed money off their books to make sure to keep both of them around for the long run:

"But more star trades are not expected. Sources told ESPN that the Grizzlies are not looking to deal either of their two remaining franchise cornerstones," Bontemps wrote. "The team has spent the past several months clearing salary cap space to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract this offseason, preventing him from hitting free agency in 2026."

The Grizzlies now have four first-round picks to potentially make another big swing this offseason, and with Kevin Durant reportedly up for grabs, they might be interested in joining his sweepstakes.

Then again, if they're thinking about the long run and having enough spare money around to give Jackson his contract extension, perhaps they will look to stay put and run it back with this roster.

