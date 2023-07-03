Grizzlies vs. Sixers California Classic Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, and more

Basketball enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the highly anticipated ⁠ NBA Summer League. The Grizzlies vs. Sixers game guarantees an exciting battle between two teams that have ⁠ consistently excelled in the regular season in recent years.

Assistant coach Vitaly Potapenko will take the reins as the Summer League coach for the Grizzlies. They have assembled a formidable 15-player squad, including standout players from last year's Summer League, like Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Additionally, the team boasts the talents of 2022 first-round picks David Roddy and Jake LaRavia, as well as second-round choice Vince Williams Jr. Fans will also have their eyes on Jacob Gilyard, who appeared in one NBA game last season, and the promising 2022 first-round pick GG Jackson.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers will be led by head coach Nick Nurse in the Summer League. Nurse will have the opportunity to closely observe Jaden Springer and 2021 second-round pick Filip Petrusev, who are expected to make an impact.

The team also features exciting additions such as Ricky Council IV, Azuolis Tubelis, and Terquavion Smith, who have signed two-way contracts. The likes of Louis King, Makur Maker, Greg Brown III, and Marcus Bagley will also be worth watching.

The Grizzlies vs. Sixers matchup in the California Classic Summer League is anticipated to be an exhilarating contest between two teams with strong track records in the regular season.

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Terquavion Smith

Guard – Jaden Springer

Forward – Ricky Council IV

Forward – Louis King

Center – Filip Petrusev

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard – Jacob Gilyard

Guard – Vince Williams Jr.

Forward – Jake LaRavia

Forward – David Roddy

Center – Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Grizzlies vs. Sixers Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Grizzlies: (-190), Sixers: (+160)

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110), Sixers +4.5 (-110)

Total: 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Best Bet: Over 169.5 points (-110)

Players to Watch in Grizzlies vs. Sixers Showdown

Jaden Springer, Grizzlies vs. Sixers

Jaden Springer is a player to watch for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2021 first-round draft choice has exhibited sparks of his potential, with a ⁠ meaningful contribution to the Delaware Blue Coats during their G League campaign. Patrick Beverley's arrival notwithstanding, Springer has a favorable chance of securing a place ⁠ in the team's rotation and making major progress during the offseason. ‌

Ricky Council IV is another player to keep an eye on from the Sixers. Known for his athleticism, Council has the potential to become a future dunk contest champion. The Arkansas product recently signed a two-way deal with the team, and his high-flying abilities make him an exciting prospect.

On the Memphis Grizzlies side, notable players to watch include David Roddy, Kenneth Lofton Jr., and Jake LaRavia. However, it's worth noting Ziaire Williams is not on the summer league roster. Additionally, the team's recent draft picks, GG Jackson and Tarik Biberovic, will be playing in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Jackson, once considered a top prospect, brings a mix of high potential and uncertain floor. Biberovic, on the other hand, is expected to be a draft and stash prospect, with the Grizzlies praising his shooting abilities. With the Summer League underway, all attention is on Grizzlies vs. Sixers aspiring young athletes ⁠ as they exhibit their talents and potential for their individual teams.

