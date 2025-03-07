"Groundbreaking moment for our generation": Tristan Thompson launches passionate defense of Donald Trump’s Bitcoin reserve ahead of crypto summit

Being in the public eye constantly due to his relationship, Tristan Thompson has kept a relatively low profile as he finishes his NBA career. That said, the former champion recently took to social media to voice his support of one of President Donald Trump's latest moves.

Ad

On Friday, Trump is expected to host a Crypto Summit at the White House. Ahead of this gathering, the President announced the creation of a Bitcoin reserve. The government is stockpiling cryptocurrency that it has obtained in court proceedings.

Trump reportedly plans to simply build up this reserve, as the government has no plans of ever selling its obtained Bitcoin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the past few years, many people have been skeptical about crypto. However, Tristan Thompson took to X on Friday to try and change people's minds. He feels this reserve is a good decision and could be a massive move for the future.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I wish people understood what the future in is web3/crypto really is about to be. Watching the US government today create a crypto reserve, is actually a ground breaking moment for our generation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thompson also touched on the bad portrayal of crypto and added that people should look into how the space has changed as of late.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thompson, 32, remains with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a reserve role as they attempt to contend for an NBA title. He's appeared in 32 games this season and is averaging 1.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Tristan Thompson launches AI company for sports fans

Like countless other NBA players, Tristan Thompson has created a business venture for his days after basketball. Along with being a supporter of cryptocurrency, the veteran big man is also looking to break into the world of AI.

Ad

At the end of February, Thompson launched his AI model, "HeyTracyAI." He made this for sports fans, giving them somewhere they can go to obtain more information.

The AI model takes questions from fans and helps to provide them more facts about high-level analytics within the sport. Thompson's target audience is basketball fans, but he sees it as a tool that could be used by front offices one day.

During a recent interview, Tristan Thompson dove into what makes his AI model so special. He feels it will be able to provide services beyond what a typical analytics worker could.

Ad

“Imagine in the palm of your hands having an app or a URL site where you can log in, you can push to talk, and she’s going to verbalize information to you right on the spot,” Thompson told Sports Business Journal.

“That’s the cool thing about this AI technology,” Thompson said. “It can do things that an (analytics staffer) can’t do because they don’t have the time to go and grab all that information and curate it into a response.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

While he is starting in basketball, Thompson's goal is to have his AI model span across all major sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.