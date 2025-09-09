  • home icon
"Group that has championship potential": Analyst reveals how $109,000,002 star's potential arrival in LA will help LeBron James win 5th ring 

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:23 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Sports analyst Jason Timpf believes Miami Heat star Andrew Wiggins, who signed a $109,000,002 contract with the Golden State Warriors previously, can help LeBron James and the LA Lakers chase their championship aspirations. There have been reports that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Wiggins. Timpf believes that the Heat star would fit in perfectly with their starting lineup.

"I think Austin, Luka, Wiggins, LeBron, Ayton is a group that has championship potential," Timpf wrote on X/Twitter. "Wiggins addresses the two biggest weaknesses on the roster, overall athleticism and a natural fit in the starting lineup that specializes in guarding opposing stars."
LeBron is now in the twilight years of his career, but is still chasing after that fifth ring before he retires. Looking at the current Lakers roster with James, Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the charge, the Purple and Gold seem capable for James' last hoorah.

With only $28.2 million remaining in his contract, LA could trade for Andrew Wiggins. The timing of Wiggins' potential entry to the Lakers fits perfectly with the Doncic era. Since LeBron James is soon retiring, LA's front office needs to secure pieces that would efficiently support their Slovenian superstar.

LeBron James becomes Hall of Famer before retirement

LeBron James is undoubtedly a sure-fire Hall of Famer once he decides to hang up the laces. With four NBA titles, three league MVP awards and being an All-Star for the majority of two decades, there's no questioning whether or not he deserves to be inducted.

However, during the Enshrinement weekend, which saw the induction of Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to the Hall of Fame class of 2025, James also joined his two buddies and received his Hall of Fame jacket as part of Team USA 2008, dubbed "The Redeem Team."

James was ecstatic to be a part of the special event and couldn't help but express his feelings on social media. James posted a picture of himself with the Hall of Fame jacket on Instagram with a caption that read:

"We In The Hall Baby!!!!! Ayyyyyyeeee."

While his entry to the Hall of Fame came earlier than expected, there's no question that he's bound to be a two-time Hall of Famer.

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Veer Badani
