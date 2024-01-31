“Grown ass league, let ni**as talk”: NBA fans roast league for $40,000 fine on Anthony Edwards, 'cheating a** referees' remark

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has become the latest player to get fined for comments about officials. Seeing how much the All-Star guard has to pay sent NBA fans into a tailspin.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Edwards will have to pay $40,000 for his negative comments about NBA refs. This outburst came after the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 107-101 victory over the OKC Thunder on Monday.

Fans were outraged by this fine, and were quick to share their thoughts on social media. They feel Anthony Edwards and other NBA players should be able to freely voice their opinions in regards to officiating on a night-to-night basis.

Ironically enough, Edwards knew this fine was coming. During his outburst after the win Monday, he said he did not care. The main goal for him was getting his point across after what he felt was another poorly officiated game.

Edwards played a big part in the Timberwolves' win over the Thunder, finishing with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Anthony Edwards has had a problem with officials in the past

This outburst from Anthony Edwards is not just from one night, but built up over time. He had problems with the officials the last time the Minnesota Timberwolves played the OKC Thunder as well.

Monday marked the second time in as many weeks that the Wolves and Thunder squared off against each other. OKC managed to win the first time around, squeaking out a 102-97 victory. After that game, Edwards opened up on how it's hard to guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because of the calls he gets.

"It's hard to man with the calls that Shai gets, it's hard to shut him down. Can't touch him at any time of the game," Edwards said. "That team is a good team, especailly when they're getting calls like that."

In the first meeting between these teams, SGA went to the free-throw line 13 times. He converted 12 of those attempts en route to finishing with 33 points and six assists. Anthony Edwards was not far behind him with 10 free-throw attempts of his own.

The free-throw disparity was much more apparent in Monday's matchup. Gilgeous-Alexander got to the line 16 times, compared to just four for Edwards. Style of play could be attributed to this, but both guards are slashers who thrive when they are attacking the basket. It's also worth noting that SGA attempted more free-throws himself than the Timberwolves did as a team (15).

Matchups against the Thunder are important to Edwards and the Timberwolves, as they are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota has regained the top spot with their 33-14 record, but the Thunder are just one game behind at 32-15.

