"Grown men acting like 10 year olds"- NBA Twitter berates Celtics fans for stomping Kyrie Irving blow-up doll

The Boston Celtics fans were on cloud nine after the team beat Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday. Irving, as expected, received a hostile reception from Boston fans. The tumultuous end to his tenure with the franchise made him public enemy No. 1 upon his visits back to TD Garden.

Nothing changed in that regard in the championship round opener. The Celtics fans booed him and broke out "Kyrie sucks" chants near and outside the arena. A few of the C's faithful also had a blow-up doll with Irving's face and his #11 Celtics jersey.

According to WFAA's Mike Leslie, the fans directed NSFW chants at Kyrie Irving, tossed the blow-up doll around and stomped on it. Here's the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Twitter disapproved of the Celtics fans' behavior after a video where a few people stomped the blow-up doll went viral as one X user said:

"Weird fan base man"

Another user labeled the Celtics' hate for Irving as "corny," saying:

"Kyrie hate is so corny bruh"

One fan seemed perplexed the Celtics had a blow-up doll for Kyrie Irving:

"why do they even have a Kyrie blow up doll in the first place"

One user reacted to the situation by saying:

"This is very weird"

Another pointed out the Celtics fans' behavior is one of the biggest reasons why rival fans don't want them to win:

"This is exactly why people dont want Celtics winning. Their team is good and likeable but most of their fans have no boundaries and literally do stuff like this in the name of celebration"

One suggested the Celtics fans had child-like behavior:

"Grown men acting like 10 year olds"

Here's the video that NBA Twitter reacted to:

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving underperforms in return to TD Garden for NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving slumped to his 11th consecutive loss against the Boston Celtics after Thursday's result. His poor outing was one of the critical reasons behind the Dallas Mavericks falling to 0-1. Irving scored only 12 points while shooting 6 of 19. He added two assists and was a team-worse -19.

He struggled to break through the Celtics' defense, especially Jrue Holiday, his primary defender. Irving's underwhelming outing took a toll on the Mavericks, especially with Boston limiting his and Luka Doncic's playmaking options.

They made it a scoring contest for Doncic and Irving. While Doncic overcame that and dropped 30 points, there wasn't much that Irving could do to make an impact. Nevertheless, he's overcome such outings in the playoffs before, so it won't be surprising to see if he can produce a comeback game when the teams meet again in Game 2 on Sunday.