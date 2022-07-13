“Grumpy, sensitive guy isn’t getting shots, and Steve Kerr is walking on eggshells, Steph Curry is walking on eggshells” - Colin Cowherd believes Warriors fans don’t want Kevin Durant back

The basketball world went reports of Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets surfaced. One of the NBA's most lethal two-way players, Durant has the ability to transform a team into an immediate contender overnight.

Durant has listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations. While there's been plenty of teams knocking at the door for the chance to acquire Durant, it remains to be seen what team will match the Nets' high asking price. Many have speculated that Durant's former team, the Golden State Warriors, would have the potential to offer the best trade package.

Analyst Colin Cowherd said he isn't buying that the Warriors would be willing to have a potential reunion with Durant. He said that it could be damaging with numerous factors and the realization that some would be "walking on eggshells."

“Grumpy, sensitive guy isn’t getting shots, and Steve Kerr is walking on eggshells, Steph Curry is walking on eggshells,” Cowherd said.

NBA continues to wait for potential Kevin Durant trade

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

While the Golden State Warriors have been floated as contenders to acquire Kevin Durant, it seems unlikely that a reunion would be realistic. There's no denying that Durant would make the Warriors one of the league's most dangerous teams again, as we've seen it work before with the current core.

The Warriors have built a roster with an intriguing amount of young pieces, giving them the chance to present the best potential offer. Although it would be a thrilling development for fans, it still looks likely that Durant will land on another team.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Warriors would be reluctant to give up Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody in deal for Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta… Report: Warriors would be reluctant to give up Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody in deal for Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta…

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly been aggressive with their required trade demands to acquire their superstar forward. With Durant under contract for another four years, Brooklyn can simply play the waiting game to see who presents the best offer. For now, the league will wait for a conclusion between Durant and the Nets organization.

Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons but is still a dominant force. Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

Durant is a four-time scoring champion, a two-time NBA champion (with Golden State) and the 2013-14 MVP. However, Durant will turn 34 in September, and he's played just 90 of 226 games in the past three seasons.

