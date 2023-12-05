"GTA 6 Looks INSANE!!!!": LeBron James loses it after seeing $8 billion revenue-generating video game

LeBron James is seemingly a huge gamer. The LA Lakers superstar has been keeping tabs on Rockstars' Grand Theft Auto's (GTA) latest installment. The four-time MVP took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let fans know of his excitement after GTA 6's trailer dropped on Monday.

The popular video game's latest edition looks fascinating and has already drawn over 30 million viewers on the trailer release video on YouTube. It seems certain that they are going to earn the projected $8 billion revenue on GTA 6 after making $7.68 billion on the previous installment (numbers via Reuters).

LeBron James giving a shoutout will definitely do wonders for the publisher.

"GTA6 looks INSANE!!!! SHEESH," James tweeted.

James has often displayed his affection towards video games. That included Madden and NBA2K. The Lakers star never fails to make time to get on the console whenever possible amid his busy schedule.

James' comments have also fueled the rumors of him making a cameo in the video game. According to Sports Bible, Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are also rumored to make cameos. Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Connor McGregor was also mentioned in these rumors.

LeBron James and Lakers brace for quarterfinals of inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have had a streaky start to the season. They are 12-9, positioned seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have ensured their form isn't streaky in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

They were only one of the two teams to go 4-0 on colorful courts this season. James has been in exceptional form during these games. He dropped two 30-point games and didn't have to appear in the fourth quarters of the other two outings, with the Lakers blowing out their opponents by wide margins.

The Lakers led all teams across the six groups with a +18.5 point differential. LA seems poised in these close games compared to normal regular season outings. It will hope to continue this run against the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

LeBron James and Co. hold a 2-0 season-series advantage over their counterparts. They will also have a homeocourt advantage, so the chips are in the Lakers' favor.