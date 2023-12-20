NBA analyst Brian Windhorst dropped a hot take on Tuesday night on NBA Today that the New York Knicks will not crack the top three seeds in the NBA Playoffs. According to Windhorst, the Knicks will likely stay in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

“They finished 5th last year. They're in 5th this year. They're not cracking that top 3 without major talent influx. That's the Knicks,” Windhorst said

However, Windhorst's statement didn't sit well with the New York Knicks fans, with at least a couple of them telling him to simply shut up.

“'They're not cracking the top 3 without a major talent influx...' did anyone have the Heat in the Finals last year? Nah. Gtfoh (Get the f*** outta here) with this shit,” one fan said.

"Yo, Brian, stay killing the vibes, man. Let us have our moment, man! Damn!"

Some New York fans did not like Brian Windhorst's latest take on the Knicks' playoff hopes.

However, some fans agreed with Windhorst's take.

Some other fans agree with Brian Windhorst.

Do the New York Knicks need Donovan Mitchell?

Brian Windhorst's "fearless forecast" on the fate of the New York Knicks was inspired by fellow NBA insider Zach Lowe's assessment of what they could need to contend further in the NBA Playoffs, even considering a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

“Jalen Brunson as a score-first undersized guard is already right on the verge of that top 15 All-NBA conversation," Lowe said. "Do you wanna add another score-first semi-undersized -- at least if he has to defend 2s -- guard like say, Donovan Mitchell? How additive is that to your team given you already have a guy in Jalen Brunson averaging 25 a game on almost 50 percent shooting? I think the Knicks are really good. I'm more bullish on the Knicks than I think you guys are."

Can they win two rounds in the playoffs? They probably need some luck to do that. Some health luck. Some matchup luck," he added. "But they’re tough as hell, and when they get Mitchell Robinson back, their defense and their physicality allow them to kind of ride out the ups and downs of shooting."

"There's a consistency and a force to them that I think is hard to play against, and I think that's OK. I think they can afford to be patient with this team and not rush to go all in for a superstar who maybe doesn't add so much to top what Jalen Brunson is already giving you.”

Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers are just below the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings at sixth place, but with the way things are going in Cleveland, it might not be surprising if the Cavaliers make Mitchell available in the transfer portal.