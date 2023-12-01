"Guarding an All-Star moment": Brandin Podziemski comically reacts to phantom foul awarded to Kawhi Leonard

Brandin Podziemski was expected to play a bigger role than usual on Thursday against the LA Clippers. The Golden State Warriors didn’t have Gary Payton II, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins due to their respective injuries. Podziemski, Moses Moody, Dario Saric and Cory Joseph were going to get more playing time due to the aforementioned trio’s absence. The role players will have to step up, particularly on the defensive end to help Steph Curry and Klay Thompson carry the team.

Podziemski has earned minutes this season for his fearlessness and outside shooting. He’s never afraid to take the big shots and will not back down against anyone. Whenever his number has been called by coach Steve Kerr, he’s almost maximized his minutes.

Against the star-studded LA Clippers, he was inevitably switched on to two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard early in the first quarter. Leonard sized up his defense before going for a jump shot. Brandin Podziemski was called for a foul even though he didn’t even touch “The Claw.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before going to the locker room for the halftime break, he was asked about the said play. The former Santa Clara star deadpanned:

"That was my welcome-to-the-NBA-, guarding-an-All-Star moment."

Expand Tweet

Brandin Podziemski jumped up and down in disbelief that he was called for a foul. He desperately pleaded with Steve Kerr to challenge the call. Kerr was non-committal until he and the fans saw the play on the big screen above Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors promptly went for the challenge and won.

Expand Tweet

Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric played key roles in the Golden State Warriors win over the LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors knew the bench would have to step up to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. They lost Chris Paul to a nerve injury while Gary Payton II went out after straining his calf.

Things only got worse when the Warriors received news that Andrew Wiggins injured his hand after accidentally slamming the car door on it. Wiggins, Paul and Payton are three of the Dubs’ best defenders.

Steve Kerr announced before the LA Clippers game that Moses Moody will take Andrew Wiggins’ spot. While Dario Saric, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski still came off the bench, their roles were going to be bigger than usual.

Fortunately for the Warriors, their bench players stepped up when they needed them. Saric, Kuminga and Podziemski combined for 33 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. They shot 15-25, including 7-13 from deep.

Expand Tweet

On defense, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski were especially important. They hustled and provided the team with much-needed energy. Podziemski relished going up against bigger players and even grabbed eight rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Gary Payton II will be out for at least a week. Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins’ status remains uncertain. The Golden State Warriors will need their bench mob to continue contributing.