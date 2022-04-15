“Guess who beat the Best team ever?! GOAT James” - Kendrick Perkins' emphatic response to Steph Curry and Draymond Green calling the 2015-16 Warriors team the best ever

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins heaped praise on LeBron James while reacting to Steph Curry and Draymond Green's claim that the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors team was the best ever.

Curry and Green agreed that the 73-win Warriors team being the best in the history of the NBA on the latter's podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show.'

Despite their regular-season success that year, the Warriors went on to lose the NBA Finals against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in a thrilling seven-game series, with the Cavs overturning a 1-3 deficit to win the title.

Perkins didn't skip the opportunity to use Steph Curry and Draymond Green's comments to praise LeBron James, tweeting:

"Well guess who beat the Best team ever?! GOAT James. Carry the hell on..."

LeBron James unanimously won the NBA Finals MVP award for leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an emphatic championship win. He averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 2.6 steals per game during that series.

Can Steph Curry and Draymond Green help Golden State Warriors win a championship again?

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors are arguably the best team of the last decade.

They won five consecutive conference titles and three NBA championships between 2015 and 2019. Golden State endured a rough patch following their 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: “Nobody’s picking us to come out of the West — I don’t think — besides our families.” Steph Curry: “Nobody’s picking us to come out of the West — I don’t think — besides our families.” 😂

Klay Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 campaign and Steph Curry played just five games that year. It was also just after Kevin Durant left the team in free agency.

The Warriors finished with the worst record in the West that year. They were expected to make a playoff push the following season as Thompson was scheduled to make his return.

However, even before the season started, Thompson suffered another season-ending injury and the Dubs' hopes of returning to the playoffs took a hit.

Curry and Draymond Green led them to the Western Conference's eighth-best record in the 2020-21 season, but they failed to make it past the play-in tournament.

The Golden State Warriors have rediscovered their mojo this campaign, and expectations are quite high for the team.

Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be on the floor together for the first time in three postseasons, so they are expected to make another push for the championship.

At the moment, they aren't regarded as the outright favorites to win the Western Conference. Nevertheless, the Warriors have one of the longest-tenured cores, which could help them make a deep run in the playoffs.

