"Guess this birthday bissshhh"- Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares throwback picture of Saweetie to mark rapper's birthday

Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming Instagram story to wish American rapper Saweetie a happy 31st birthday on July 2. The rapper, who has a familial connection with the She’s All That actor, regularly features on Union’s social media.

Union posted several pictures, which included a childhood photograph of the rapper, as she wanted her audience to guess who it was:

“Guess this Birthday Bisssshhhh!”

This was followed by two images, one in which both Union and Saweetie could be seen enjoying a match in a stadium.

In the other, the two cousins were seen posing in a living room.

The American rapper, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper entered the mainstream following the success of her 2017 single Icy Girl, and she has released a range of popular songs since then. This includes My Type, Tap In, and Best Friend, featuring none other than Doja Cat.

Saweetie's father and Gabrielle Union are cousins

Union and Saweetie are not merely friends, but first cousins. Saweetie’s grandmother, Joanne Glass, is Gabrielle Union’s aunt. The rapper’s father and Union are first cousins and the rapper's grandma is Union's aunt, Joanna Glass.

“Her father and I are 1st cousins. Her grandma is my aunt Joanne Glass who I based Eva from “Deliver Us From Eva,”” Union tweeted.

While Union has been a celebrity for ages owing to a successful acting career, Saweetie’s rise to stardom has been more recent. It came after her 2017 debut, since which the hip-hop artist has worked on multiple albums and singles.

Saweetie was previously spotted at a quiet party that Union hosted on her 46th birthday. Saweetie was there to wish her cousin, among the many celebs that attended, including Jeezy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Snoop Dogg.

