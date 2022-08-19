“Guess we were this close to getting a Christmas game” - Miami Heat Twitter throws major shade at the NBA schedule, posts a picture of Max Strus’ controversial 3-pointer that was canceled in playoffs 

The Miami Heat were among the top teams that didn't get a spot on the NBA's Christmas Day schedule this year.

The Heat were underappreciated last season, despite finishing No. 1 in the East in the regular season. They also made it to the conference finals, forcing a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

During Game 7, Heat guard Max Strus' made a 3-pointer in the third quarter, which was controversially wiped out by the referees. Strus' heel was in the air, but the referees thought it was out of bounds.

Miami lost 100-96, and things may have turned out differently if the refs didn't overturn the basket. The Heat's latest tweet made sure they didn't let the NBA forget about it after they were snubbed from a Christmas Day slot.

The Heat posted a picture of Strus' foot as he was preparing to launch his shot, captioning it:

"Guess we were this close to getting a Christmas game… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯"

Miami Heat continue to disappoint with their offseason performance

The Miami Heat were among the most improved teams last offseason. They added Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, which proved crucial in their run to the conference finals. However, the Heat have been quiet this offseason. They lost Tucker in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers and have yet to sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, along with the Sixers, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have also improved their rosters, so the pressure is on Miami to make changes, too. The Heat have been linked to some big names in the market, like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

However, they don't have the assets the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz want for their stars. The Miami Heat have other options like John Collins, Gordon Hayward and Collin Sexton. Adding any of these players could help them have a better shot at making a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Heat will need to act quickly. Miami's rivals haven't wasted time getting better. Getting a good start to the new season will be crucial. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are a threat, too. They could give Miami a run for their money in their bid to achieve a top six finish.

It will be interesting to see how team president Pat Riley and company react to the slow offseason.

