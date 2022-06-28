“Guess Kyrie didn’t want a second chance with LeBron THAT bad” - Skip Bayless taunts Kyrie Irving for reversing his decision to potentially leave the Brooklyn Nets and reunite with LeBron James in LA 

Fox Sports' analyst Skip Bayless taunted Kyrie Irving for reversing his decision to depart the Brooklyn Nets and potentially reuniting with LeBron James in LA. Irving may have saved $30 million by extending his stay in Brooklyn. He would've had to sign the $6 million midlevel taxpayer exception to play for the Lakers.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving: "Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even."

Here's what Bayless wrote about Irving passing on the opportunity to play with LeBron again:

"Guess Kyrie didn't want a second chance with LeBron THAT bad - not lose-$30-mil bad. So, after wrecking the Nets last season, he's forced to play with them next season for a mere $36.5 mil. Some guys just can't get a break."

Skip Bayless wrote:

"Guess Kyrie didn't want a second chance with LeBron THAT bad - not lose-$30-mil bad. So, after wrecking the Nets last season, he's forced to play with them next season for a mere $36.5 mil. Some guys just can't get a break."

The Brooklyn Nets have been hesitant to offer Kyrie Irving a guaranteed long-term extension. His unavailability has been a concern for the franchise. Irving's suspension and return as a part time player reportedly contributed to James Harden's departure.

The move may have impacted the Nets' disappointing exit in the playoffs, a first-round series sweep loss against the Boston Celtics. This early exit has led to the Nets potentially breaking up the Irving-Durant era sooner than expected. They remain open to the idea of both players leaving the franchise.

The door to Kyrie Irving's possible departure via trade remains open for now, and Kevin Durant could follow him out.

"He could still be traded" - Bobby Marks makes bold projection about Kyrie Irving opting into his player option, says Brooklyn Nets are still hesitant to extend the dynamic guard

The Brooklyn Nets' title hopes remain bleak even if Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stay for another season

The Brooklyn Nets are far from being considered legitimate title contenders. THe Kyrie Irving saga could prove a massive distraction for the team moving forward. Kevin Durant has also considered his future with the team, despite having four years left on his contract.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



There's an expectation Kyrie Irving will find a new home this offseason. Kevin Durant is 'seriously mulling' his future with the Nets, per Shams Charania.

Meanwhile, the rest of their Eastern Conference rivals have more settled teams with fewer off-court distractions. The Nets, at best, could be a playoff team again. Their chances of winning the title remain bleak with Irving and Durant leading the charge.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



LeBron James is said to be "very open" to the possibility. People "very close to the situation" believe Kyrie Irving is trying to join the Lakers, per Sam Amick.

While Irving is unreliable due to his unavailability, Durant has been injury-prone. The Nets have also failed to surround their stars with efficient two-way role players that can carry the load in their absence.

Brooklyn may fail to build their roster this offseason due to uncertainty over Irving and Durant's status with the team. They have been an attractive destination for veteran role players over the last two seasons, but that is an unlikely now.

