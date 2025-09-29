"Guess that makes Josh Allen just Lillard": NBA fans approve of Steph Curry-James Harden comparison for Patrick Mahomes-Lamar Jackson rivalry 

Steph Curry and James Harden have been one of the biggest guard rivalries during the late 2010s in the NBA. Curry, who has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships, had been the biggest thorn in Harden's quest for a title with the Houston Rockets. Their rivalry has been likened to the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Mahomes, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, now has a 5-1 record against Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, following the Chiefs' 37-20 win against the Ravens on Sunday. NBA fans doubled down on the comparison, approving of the analogy in a thread on X. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen also got involved in the fans' comparisons. K.B. 🤴🏽 @SkywalkerMcFly_LINK@HaterReport_ I’m glad somebody is finally seeing what I’ve been calling Lamar &amp;amp;amp; Josh. They’re deadass both James Harden. I’ve been saying this shit for the past few years 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Richard B. Dragin @DragginIiLINK@HaterReport_ You can say same about Mahomes and Allen. Allen might beat him once in a while in regular season but I would bet my life that Mahomes would beat Allen 80% of time in playoffs as long as Pat has Andy ReidThurgood Stubbs Sr. @SoulBrotha__PatLINK@HaterReport_ Guess that makes Josh Allen just Lillard with an fraud MVPOther fans also had other NBA comparisons on the Mahomes and Jackson rivalry. Blobulous @blobulous64LINK@HaterReport_ Jordan vs the knicks is a better representationCueselite @cueseliteLINK@HaterReport_ Rings vs generational regular season stats.bongwater29 @bongwater91LINK@HaterReport_ Lamar is Westbrook, flashy and athletic but can’t win to save himself when it mattersDuring their careers, Harden has more wins than Curry in the regular season, with 24 wins against the Warriors star's 16. However, Curry has dominated Harden in the playoffs, 14-6. The pair's rivalry was most remembered for their 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals matchup, where the Warriors took down the Rockets in seven games. Curry still plays for the Warriors as he enters his 17th season in the league next month. Meanwhile, Harden continues his career with the LA Clippers next season. James Harden gets candid on rivalry with Steph Curry-led WarriorsDespite their heated battles on the court, James Harden has remained respectful of his rivalry with Curry. In an interview with the media last April, Harden expressed amazement at Curry's career accomplishments, while acknowledging it may have been the reason why he has yet to win an NBA title. “That’s what it’s about. Year 16. Steph is obviously Steph. What he’s been able to accomplish his entire career, it’s unbelievable,&quot; Harden said. &quot;We’re all witnessing real greatness. The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship yet. What he’s been able to do his entire career is unbelievable. I’m happy to be a part of something like that.”Harden and Curry both entered the NBA in 2009 and have grown into two of the best players ever in their positions. They are expected to add another chapter to their rivalry in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.