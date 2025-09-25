"Guy you hate when he's not on your team": Devin Booker shares true feelings on $86,000,001 instigator's arrival in Phoenix

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns opened their training camp by meeting with the media on Wednesday. Booker and the new-look Suns talked to reporters for the first time following an offseason that saw the team trade Kevin Durant. Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, the biggest returns for the former MVP, showed off their new Sun jerseys ahead of the 2025-26 season.Booker, when asked about playing with former nemesis Brooks, responded:&quot;He called me immediately the day the trade went down, and asked my plans for the summer. ... Everybody else explains his the guy you hate when he's not on your team, but you embrace him when he is. I think that whole reputation has taken away from what type of player he is.”Devin Booker described Dillon Brooks, who signed a four-year, $86,000,001 deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, as a “worker.” After years of playing against the feisty Canadian, Booker looks forward to their partnership along with another former Rocket, Jalen Green.In three seasons of the Kevin Durant era, the Suns reached the semis in 2023 before a first-round exit last year. Durant’s injury late last season prevented the team from even making the play-in tournament in 2025.Besides acquiring Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, the team also added Mark Williams and drafted Khaman Maluach (No. 10). The Suns hope to do better after retooling in the offseason.Devin Booker remains Suns' franchise cornerstoneThe Phoenix Suns made major changes in the front office and the roster. They hired first-time general manager Brian Gregory to replace former longtime executive James Jones. The Suns also sent the veteran Mike Budenholzer packing for first-time coach Jordan Ott.The Suns sent Kevin Durant to Houston in a seven-team trade, the largest in NBA history, and agreed to a buyout with Bradley Beal. While sweeping changes happened, Devin Booker remains a fixture in the franchise.Booker, the four-time All-Star, is entering his 11th season with the Suns. The 28-year-old star guard emphasized to reporters on Wednesday how leadership will be huge for a franchise that just made major changes.“The leadership aspect is going to be more important than ever this year, just realizing our roster, the age of our roster, and the experiences I’ve had and what I’ve seen. I’m going to do what I can, and I’m always going to use my voice.”Devin Booker helped the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. He said that he has “unfinished business” in Phoenix, where he is under contract until at least the 2028-29 season. Booker has a player option in the summer of 2029.