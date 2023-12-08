"Guy on the Lakers talks about bringing a team": Tyrese Haliburton comically references LeBron James over Vegas franchise talks

Tyrese Haliburton is easily the biggest superstar to come out of the NBA In-Season Tournament. If Haliburton had been underrated before, that is not likely going to be the case, particularly with the NBA’s coverage of the said competition. Bringing the game to Las Vegas is a boost to small-market teams like the Indiana Pacers. Playing in Sin City in December is also an incentive that players were looking forward to before the tournament started.

On national TV, Haliburton had another dazzling performance after his superb showing in the quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics. He had 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and one steal to carry his team past the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers will wait for the winner of the Pelicans-LA Lakers game.

When asked if playing in Las Vegas motivated Indy’s young players, Tyrese Haliburton responded (via Tomer Azarly):

"Who doesn't like Vegas? It's only a matter of time. We all understand that. They got an NFL team, MLB coming, it's only a matter of the NBA coming. A guy on the Lakers talks about bringing a team to Vegas every other game."

Everyone knows the “guy” on the Lakers who has been publicly expressing his intent to own a basketball team in Las Vegas is LeBron James. The four-time MVP wants to continue playing for a few more years in the NBA but has already mapped out his next move. Owning or co-owning a franchise in the said location is already something he has been aspiring to do.

James will need some help to make that dream come true. He is reportedly worth a billion but running a franchise, particularly in Strip City is going to cost him more than that. The NBA’s all-time points leader is roughly $2-3 short to get a new team going. He is part of the Fenway Sports Group, though, which could be the key to unlocking the future he has already envisioned.

Tyrese Haliburton and LeBron James could meet in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament

Tyrese Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers have pulled off their second upset in a week to book a seat in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Two jaw-dropping performances from the All-Star guard pushed the team past the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers will have a short time to celebrate before facing the winner of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers. LeBron James’ team is a slight favorite to earn the right to face the Pacers.

If the Lakers win, it will be a mouthwatering matchup between the veteran squad from Hollywood and the exciting small-market team. James versus Tyrese Haliburton will be a matchup fans will be excited to see.