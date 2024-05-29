"Guy's from our neighborhood": TNT analyst opens up on intervention with Stephen A. Smith over Kyrie Irving beef

Stephen A. Smith went after Kyrie Irving on several work-related issues in the past. He ripped the basketball superstar on social media on a handful of occasions for consistently missing work. The “First Take” host has been against Irving’s alleged lack of accountability, leadership and for making excuses not to show up for work.

Smith has had multiple feuds with athletes but his beef with Irving was considered by many to be the most notorious. Other players sided with “Uncle Drew” and took shots at the longtime ESPN host. The longtime sports journalist has openly embraced the criticism and largely answered his detractors.

One of Stephen A. Smith’s colleagues in the broadcasting world is former NBA player Kenny Smith. The “Inside the NBA” co-host had this to say about the standoff between Kyrie Irving and Smith:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve never said it to Kyrie [Irving] but I’ve said it to Stephen A. [Smith] because at one time, Stephen A. was an advocate about having a battle with this guy. I had to call Stephen and I’m like, ‘This guy’s from our neighborhood.’

“I named like six people and I said, ‘Stephen, those people mentioned you,’ they mentioned him [Smith]. When you say something about him, you’re actually saying it about us.”

Expand Tweet

Kenny Smith is from Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York. Kyrie Irving was born in Australia but moved to the US and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. Smith and Irving likely rubbed elbows even before the former Duke superstar arrived in the NBA. They also share some common friends that were affected by the nasty feud between the ESPN host and then Brooklyn Nets point guard.

The feud between Smith and Irving has taken a backseat as the Dallas Mavericks point guard has not had any off-court issues this season. Count on the vocal sports talk show host, though, to call out “Uncle Drew” if drama will again hound the point guard in the future.

Stephen A. Smith can’t say anything negative about Kyrie Irving this season

Stephen A. Smith blasted Kyrie Irving before the season started. He called out the Mavericks star for asking fans on social media to stop talking about him in free agency. Smith told him to just “quit basketball” if he did not want to be talked about.

“Uncle Drew” eventually signed a three-year, $120 million contract with a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Since this season started, Irving has done nothing but just play basketball. Smith even thought that the point guard would jump on the conflict in Palestine as that was “something he would have done in the past.” The journalist was happily surprised Irving kept silent and just played basketball.

In the playoffs, Stephen A. Smith had this to say about the 2016 champ:

(4:35)

“This brother is suited and booted, looking sharp as hell, rolling into the arena all business and busting a**. He is to be applauded. I don’t have a negative syllable to utter about Kyrie Irving. He has been spectacular. All I ever wanted was that brother to be on the basketball court.”

Almost every NBA observer has raved about how Irving has behaved this season. Some are convinced that he has matured already while others remain skeptical. Stephen A. Smith has been silenced by the way Irving has performed for the Mavericks. Things can change quickly if the journalist sees Irving going in the opposite direction again.