"Guys like Kawhi Leonard": Rip Hamilton elucidates on the dying art of mid-range shots (Exclusive)

Playing for 14 seasons in the NBA, Rip Hamilton made a living being a mid-range threat. However, In today's NBA, through advanced analytics, the league has leaned more on hoisting 3-point shots and drives, deeming the mid-range jumper as the least priority shot to take.

Some would even go as far as the mid-range game is dead and teams are now prioritizing signing 3-point shooters. This thought is something that Hamilton is against and has been preaching to kids to still work on their mid-range shots:

"Well, I tell all the kids across the world, don’t listen to people on what people saying about the mid-range game is dying," said Hamilton to Sportskeeda, who is in Manila to promote NBA 3x3 and 'Republika ng NBA Month'. "Do it as much as possible, again, you look at the great players in our game, especially the great scorers, they all had the mid-range shot."

Having spent nine seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Hamilton was able to deliver a championship to the franchise and had the team appear in six straight NBA Eastern Conference Finals in the 2000s.

With all the experience under his name, Hamilton went into battle with a young LeBron James, prime Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade to name a few. The three-time NBA All-Star stressed that mid-range baskets come in handy, especially in important games:

"Especially in the playoffs when the games are a little bit more tighter, teams are not shooting 50 3s a game, now they are trying to get the best shot possible," Hamilton said.

With fans infatuated with the 3-point shooting of Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Trae Young to name a few, the NBA also boasts a bunch of mid-range shooters that used the same mentality to become one of the league's best athletes:

"If you look at guys like Kawhi Leonard, look at guys like Devin Booker… these are guys considered top 10 guys in our league," said Hamilton. "They understand the art of the mid-range shot. If you are able to figure that out it will be impossible to guard you especially if you got a three-ball and if you can get to the penny."

Rip Hamilton lauds the NBA for its new load management rules

Beginning the 2023-24 season, the NBA announced its new Player Performance Policy (PPP) that limits teams to resting only one-star player per game, defining stars as All-Stars or All-NBA selections in the past three seasons.

Adding to that, the league also mandates that star players must be available for nationally televised and In-Season Tournament games.

Looking through these changes by the NBA, Rip Hamilton sees this as a win for the fans who want to see their favorite stars compete especially in locations that seldom see their much-anticipated athlete:

"I like the new rules because again, from a fan's perspective especially getting an opportunity to come see their favorite player, especially if you're a LeBron James fan and you live in Washington DC, you only know that the Lakers only come there to play once a year," said Rip Hamilton in a media scrum. "For that kid or that fan to come to get the opportunity to watch his favorite player and him not listed as available... it's tough."

In his first five seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Hamilton only missed 29 games. For him, there is no reason to sit out basketball games if you have a healthy body:

"Basketball has meant so much to us professional players for so many years that you want to give it your all each and every night," said Hamilton. "If you are healthy, you should play, right? Because you're not just letting your team down."

WATCH: Rip Hamilton talks about load management in the 11:50 mark

The NBA also has set fines from $100,000 to $1 million if the team or player violates the rule. The league has the right to investigate questionable absences and order independent medical reviews as needed. This policy aimed to address previous issues of resting players.

Rip Hamilton played a total of 921 games in his NBA career and averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists before retiring after the 2012-13 season with the Chicago Bulls.