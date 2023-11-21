"H*ed me out of a lot of money": NBA fans in shambles as Nikola Jokic gets ejected shortly after Michael Malone 

Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone were tossed within the span of a few minutes against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Denver Nuggets player-coach duo was visibly frustrated after the officials made questionable calls against the team. Denver only had a one-point lead over the Pistons, who are on a league 11-game losing streak.

The Nuggets have lost two games on the bounce, so the frustrations may have boiled over for Malone and Jokic, especially with the team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Malone got tossed for fuming at the referees after they called Julian Strawther for a foul.

Malone didn't believe it warranted a whistle. Meanwhile, Jokic got ejected after he charged at the refs for not whistling for a foul against the Pistons as he tried a rip-through between two players. Jokic finished with only nine points, five rebounds and five assists on 50.0% shooting.

That was well short of Nikola Jokic's player props listed at 30.5 points(Over: -106), 12.5 rebounds (Over: -120) and 9.5 assists (Over: -108). His ejection had fans in shambles as it significantly impacted their parlay.

"Jokic just h*ed me out of a lot of money," one fan wrote.

Nikola Jokic's Nuggets' lack of depth is finally showing

The Denver Nuggets came into the season with severe questions regarding their lack of depth. They lost key pieces like Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green in free agency and haven't done much to secure more help. The Nuggets faced an early blow in their title defense after losing Jamal Murray to injury a few weeks ago.

Murray sustained a hamstring injury and is expected to miss significant time. The Nuggets don't have All-Star-level contributors outside of Nikola Jokic right now. That has resulted in their dismal form over the last few games. The Nuggets have lost three of their past four games, including two in a row.

With Jokic and Malone ejected against the Pistons, there is no guarantee that they will beat Cade Cunningham and Co. tonight. They hold a slim three-point lead, but the Pistons will likely push for a win to break out of their 11-game losing streak. This game will come down to how well Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon contribute.