"H.I.M": LeBron James reacts to Austin Reaves' stunning two-handed put-back slam against Italy

On Tuesday morning, Austin Reaves and Team USA were back in action following their shocking. In their blowout victory against Italy, the put on a clinic that involved an array of highlight plays.

Austin Reaves had one of the standout plays just as the first half was coming to a close. After Tyrese Haliburton wasn't able to get a three-point attempt to go, the Lakers guard came out of nowhere and threw down a nasty putback jam over a defender.

This play got many fans hyped up. Among those to show love to Reaves on the play is his LA Lakers teammate LeBron James. He posted the clip on his Instagram story, where he referred to Reaves as "H.I.M."

Aside from his big dunk, Reaves did a little bit of everything for Team USA in their 100-63 win over Italy. In 20 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

How has Austin Reaves performed in the FIBA World Cup?

Despite being surrounded by All-Star level talent, Austin Reaves has managed to be a solid contributor off the bench for Team USA. He continues to shine on an international stage following his breakout season in the NBA.

Through six FIBA World Cup games, Reaves is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He's also been extremely efficient, shooting 55.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Reaves has broken double digits in four of Team USA's six games, but his best performance came against Greece. In just 17 minutes, he managed to rack up 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

This putback slam was not the first time Reaves sent social media into a frenzy during the World Cup. In their victory over Greece in the group stage, he broke down a defender with a slick crossover before gliding to the lane for a layup.

2023 continues to be a great year for Reaves. First, he has a breakout season that ends with multiple 20+ point games in the playoffs. The Lakers then ink him to a four-year deal worth $53 million. Now, he's playing alongside stars like Anthony Edwards in the World Cup and has a chance to bring home a gold medal.

The Lakers organization should be more than pleased with what they've seen from Reaves in the World Cup. The young guard looks like he's capable of taking another step forward this upcoming season.

