"Had absolutely no reason to do this": Fans react as LeBron James seemingly draws attention at Bryce James' graduation with bizarre noise

LeBron James was a proud father after Bryce James claimed his high school diploma in his graduation ceremony on Thursday. LeBron is known to be one of the funniest athletes in the world as he loves getting goofy with his close friends and family. Bryce's graduation ceremony was no different as his father made bizarre noises as he walked across the stage to claim his diploma.
While some found the King's random noises weird, the people in attendance at the graduation ceremony found it funny. Most of them laughed as LeBron made the sounds.
Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on LeBron James making noises at Bryce's graduation. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:
"LeBron had ABSOLUTELY NO REASON to do this during Bryce’s graduation 😂😂"
"I'm surprised he's not whining to the "ref" aka Dean about his son "getting fouled" aka not graduating with honors"
Here are other fan reactions on X:
"Lebron just doing dad things . The hate be real 😂," one wrote.
"Imagine being called after Bryce James 🤣🤣," another wrote.
"chill bro lebron can do whatever he wants," one said.
"So what’s the difference between someone else saying “THATS MY BOY” to their child ? (Which happens at EVERY graduation). You guys are weird af," another said.
LeBron James sets new NBA record
LeBron James was announced as part of the All-NBA Second Team. While it's no surprise to see the King as one of the elites, it's impressive to achieve the honor at the age of 40. That said, James has set a new NBA record for being the oldest honoree in the All-NBA team.
"King" James expressed his thoughts on being included in another All-NBA team.
"ALL NBA at 40," James wrote. "Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾"
LeBron James is expected to enter his 23rd season with the LA Lakers. Despite the rumors of him hanging up his shoes, the chances of him waiting for Bryce James to enter the NBA before retiring are high.
