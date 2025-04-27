"Had to be Alfred tonight" - $37,756,096 Warriors guard thrilled after stepping up in 'Robin' Jimmy Butler's absence

No Jimmy Butler, no problem for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. The Warriors heavily relied on Steph Curry for the 104-93 win, with Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II providing a spark off the bench.
Hield, who is in the first year of his four-year, $37,756,096 contract, finished the game with 17 points after making five 3-point shots. He made timely baskets from beyond the arc that helped Golden State take a 2-1 series lead. He also told reporters after the game that he had to be "Alfred" because "Robin" was out.
"I knew Robin was out tonight, so I had to step up," Hield said, according to Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard. "Had to be Alfred tonight."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Buddy Hield was alluding to Alfred Pennyworth, the butler of the superhero Batman. Robin is known as the Boy Wonder and sidekick of the Caped Crusader of Gotham City.
The comments stem from Jimmy Butler calling himself the "Robin" to Steph Curry's "Batman," and in this case, Hield served as "Alfred." It was an inspiring performance from the 32-year-old shooting guard, who has had an up-and-down first year with the Golden State Warriors.
Hield can be a hit or miss throughout the season, something that many of his former team's fanbase know. Nevertheless, he stepped up at the right moment for the Warriors with his Game 3 performance.
Gary Payton II was also huge off the bench, with 16 points in 21 minutes. He scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row in the clutch.
Jimmy Butler's status for Game 4
Jimmy Butler missed Game 3 with a deep glute muscle contusion, which he suffered from a bad fall in Game 2. Butler was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.
Reports were saying he couldn't walk because of the injury, but the Golden State Warriors are hoping for him to return on Monday for Game 4. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Butler worked out before Saturday's game, but the team's medical staff wanted to give him two more days of rest.
The Warriors did great without Butler in Game 3, though he'll be much needed to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Rockets. Coach Ime Udoka is expected to make some adjustments, so Steve Kerr will need to do the same. Game 4 is scheduled for a 10 p.m. tipoff on Monday at the Chase Center.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.