"Had to check if it was April 1" - Luka Doncic gives in-depth rundown of first reaction to his trade to Lakers

Over the weekend, Luka Doncic saw himself traded in a move that stunned the entire basketball community. The All-Star guard gave his honest reaction to when he found out the news.

Late Saturday night, reports surfaced that completely changed the landscape of the NBA. In a move nobody saw coming, Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for star big man Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday, Doncic held his introductory press conference with the Lakers media. As expected, one of the first things asked was his reaction when he got the call saying he'd been traded.

"You can imagine how surprised I was," Doncic said. "I was almost asleep, so when I got a call, I had to check if it was April 1. I didn't really believe it at first."

Doncic, a five-time All-Star with as many All-NBA nominations, will suit up for the league's most iconic franchise. On top of that, he now has his best co-star ever in LeBron James.

As of now, it remains unclear when Doncic will make his debut for his new team. The star guard is still recovering from a calf strain injury he suffered on Christmas Day.

Luka Doncic had a phone call with LeBron James after shocking trade news

Throughout his career, Luka Doncic has always been the marquee name for the teams he's played for. However, that won't be the case with the LA Lakers. He'll now share the spotlight with one of the NBA's greatest talents, LeBron James.

Later in the press conference, Doncic was asked if he had spoken to the 20-time All-Star since the trade news. He said that he and LeBron did speak that night, but their conversation was brief. LeBron understood the whirlwind Doncic was going through but still wanted to welcome him to the city.

"He called me right away," Doncic said. "He was in New York, so he called me right away. We didn't talk much because he said I understand what you're feeling but that was really nice of him to just call me righ away and welcome me to LA."

For the past few years, the main discourse around the Lakers was what the franchise's future would look like post-LeBron. Now, they don't have to worry about that.

Luka Doncic is already a superstar-level player who is just getting ready to enter his prime. Now, with a mentor like LeBron at his side, he has everything in place to lead the historic franchise for at least the next decade.

