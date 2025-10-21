  • home icon
  "Had no choice but to plead guilty" - NBA fans react as Aspiration co-founder admits to defrauding Steve Ballmer and one other victim

"Had no choice but to plead guilty" - NBA fans react as Aspiration co-founder admits to defrauding Steve Ballmer and one other victim

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:01 GMT
NBA fans react as Aspiration co-founder admits to defrauding Steve Ballmer and one other victim. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react as Aspiration co-founder admits to defrauding Steve Ballmer and one other victim. (Photo: IMAGN)

Joseph Sanberg, the co-founder of Aspiration, the company linked to Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers, has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. The NBA is investigating the Clippers for alleged salary cap violations involving Kawhi Leonard's "no-show' contract with Aspiration.

According to ESPN's Baxter Homes, Sanberg defrauded investers of a total of $248 million, including Ballmer, who invested around $50 million in the green banking company. The Clippers have denied any wrongdoing, with the league hiring a law firm to get all the facts about the situation.

Ballmer and Leonard have already publicly commented about their deals with Aspiration. The billionaire owner said that the company defrauded him, which is true, while Leonard told reporters on media day that Aspiration still owes him a lot of money.

NBA fans reacted to the news on Reddit, with some not being surprised because Aspiration was a sham. Others are still holding Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers accountable for allegedly trying to circumvent the salary cap.

Here are some of the best comments:

Redditors react to Aspiration news. (Photo: Reddit)
Redditors react to Aspiration news. (Photo: Reddit)

Regardless of what the Aspiration co-founder did to Steve Ballmer, the NBA is focusing its investigation into whether the LA Clippers violated the salary cap rules. The league hasn't had a case like this since 2000, when Joe Smith's contract tried to evade the salary cap rules.

Then commissioner David Stern punished the Minnesota Timberwolves, team owner Glen Taylor and general manager Kevin McHale. Stern took away multiple picks and fined the franchise $3.5 million.

New report contradicts Steve Ballmer's comments about Aspiration

After Pablo Torre's report made headlines, Steve Ballmer went to ESPN and gave an interview about the issue. Ballmer denied the "no-show" contract between Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration. He also said back then that the fraud company reached out to Leonard.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported that one high-ranking official from Aspiration said that it was the Clippers who approached the company to give Leonard an endorsement deal.

The report added that Joseph Sanberg was the one who pushed the deal to happen despite protests from other high-ranking executives. It will be interesting to see if these will affect the NBA's investigation of the issue.

According to league insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the investigation might not conclude after the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. The event is set to be hosted by the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

