"Had eight years to bust me": When Larry Bird stumped Patrick Ewing's friendly trash-talk after retirement

When Larry Bird announced his retirement in 1992, he had something to say about his Eastern Conference rival, Patrick Ewing. During Bird's retirement press conference, the Boston Celtics legend looked back on his career and reflected on the competition he faced after 13 seasons in the NBA.One of the reporters made Bird aware of Ewing's comments about his retirement. The reporter revealed that the New York Knicks legend was going to be sad that he wouldn't be able to school his former rival anymore.Larry Bird is one of the most competitive players in NBA history. He's not one to shy away from competition and heated arguments on the hardwood. In typical Bird fashion, the Celtics legend had the perfect response for Patrick Ewing's humorous departing words.&quot;He's had 8 years to bust me,&quot; Bird said. &quot;He hasn't done it yet. I couldn't stay around a lifetime and wait on him.&quot;Larry &quot;Legend&quot; then explained how he wasn't the type to make friends outside of his Celtics teammates throughout his career. However, close to his retirement, he realized that it was fun to interact outside of the locker room.Larry Bird feels he can still play basketball in his 60sLarry Bird is one of the players who helped shape the NBA into what it is today. His rivalry with Magic Johnson brought in a plethora of new basketball fans. Bird is one of the most decorated players in league history, notching three NBA titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards, three regular-season MVP awards and 12 All-Star selections.While it was sad to see Bird abruptly retire due to his chronic back pain, the Boston Celtics legend remained at peace with his departure. He ended up coaching several teams and helping out with executive endeavors, but he never once suited up again to play.However, there came a time when Bird decided to pick up a basketball again and shoot around after an Indiana Pacers practice in 2021. Bird revealed that he hit 20 shots in a row while wearing his street attire. This gave the basketball Hall of Famer a spark within him, making him feel that he's still got game.&quot;I pretty much put the basketball down when I retired, but I did hit 20 shots in a row after a game practice a couple of years ago in my street clothes, so I am thinking I can still play a little,&quot; Bird revealed in 2021.Now at the age of 68, Larry Bird continues to be a consultant for the Pacers. He's been the team's consultant since 2023 after taking a year off from being the franchise's advisor from 2017 to 2022.