“Had enough with my child’s father”: Brittany Renner reflects on troubled relationship with PJ Washington and struggles that followed

Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington's ex-wife Brittany Renner recently opened up about her turbulent relationship and the challenges she faced in the aftermath of their strained relationship. Brittany shared her struggles in an interview with Basketballwives on Instagram.

Washington met Renner at the University of Kentucky when she was 26. The pair has a son together but the couple split up in July 2021. Renner disclosed that she decided to leave Washington when their son was just two and a half months old.

Brittany Renner with her and PJ's son

She went on to add that PJ's actions did not align with the heart that she believed she came to know. This decision left her with a sense of uncertainty about her future. In addition, she didn't know who she was or what she was doing and confessed to losing herself about how she was going to move forward.

“Had enough with my child’s father, " Renner said in a video on the Instagram page of Basketball Wives.

The model also touched upon the legal battles that ensued following their split. According to her, people did not understand what happened in her relationship with PJ Washington. She stated that her failed marriage and the legal issues during her divorce were draining. But she ultimately took the strong decision of loving and choosing herself over again.

Renner acknowledged the difficulties and said she was thankful for her network of support. She broke down in tears as she acknowledged how important it was to have people that she could rely on in such trying times. She credits her mom for always being by her side.

Renner's strength was praised by the interviewer, who expressed pride in the way Renner handled her circumstances.

More about Brittany and PJ Washington's split up

PJ Washington and Brittany with their son

It has been reported that PJ pays his ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner a sizable sum in child support. Washington, though, has refuted these rumors in the open.

In response to the claims that he was paying $200,000 in child support each month, he tweeted saying that all of this was a lie. The specifics of their child's financial arrangements are kept confidential. Both parents appear dedicated to their tasks and responsibilities towards their son in spite of the controversy