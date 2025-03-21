  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "Had to foul and still got cooked" - Lakers fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him 'on skates' 

"Had to foul and still got cooked" - Lakers fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him 'on skates' 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:57 GMT
&quot;Had to foul and still got cooked&quot; - Fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him
"Had to foul and still got cooked" - Fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him 'on skates' (Image Source: GETTY)

Bronny James matched up against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during Thursday's contest between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. With six players out, Bronny got meaningful minutes with the Lakers, who shared the floor with Giannis. Not just that the duo also went at it in the second quarter after Giannis picked up Bronny on the perimeter and the Lakers guard nearly blew by him.

Ad

LeBron James' eldest son flashed his dribbling skills and he had Giannis off balance before the Bucks superstar seemingly fouled him to get away from Bronny finishing the play. The refs didn't call it, though.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lakers fans still used the opportunity to troll the two-time MVP online. One fan wrote:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bro had to foul and still got cooked"

Another added:

"That was a foul ngl"

Another tweeted:

Ad

One fan said:

"Giannis fouled Bronny"
"This is about to be #1 on ESPN top plays of the night," another wrote.

One fan tweeted:

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी