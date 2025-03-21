"Had to foul and still got cooked" - Lakers fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him 'on skates' 

Bronny James matched up against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during Thursday's contest between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. With six players out, Bronny got meaningful minutes with the Lakers, who shared the floor with Giannis. Not just that the duo also went at it in the second quarter after Giannis picked up Bronny on the perimeter and the Lakers guard nearly blew by him.

Ad

LeBron James' eldest son flashed his dribbling skills and he had Giannis off balance before the Bucks superstar seemingly fouled him to get away from Bronny finishing the play. The refs didn't call it, though.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers fans still used the opportunity to troll the two-time MVP online. One fan wrote:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bro had to foul and still got cooked"

Another added:

"That was a foul ngl"

Another tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

"Giannis fouled Bronny"

"This is about to be #1 on ESPN top plays of the night," another wrote.

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback