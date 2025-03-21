"Had to foul and still got cooked" - Lakers fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bronny James puts him 'on skates' 

Bronny James matched up against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during Thursday's contest between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. With six players out, Bronny got meaningful minutes with the Lakers, who shared the floor with Giannis. Not just that the duo also went at it in the second quarter after Giannis picked up Bronny on the perimeter and the Lakers guard nearly blew by him.
LeBron James' eldest son flashed his dribbling skills and he had Giannis off balance before the Bucks superstar seemingly fouled him to get away from Bronny finishing the play. The refs didn't call it, though.
Lakers fans still used the opportunity to troll the two-time MVP online. One fan wrote:
"Bro had to foul and still got cooked"
"That was a foul ngl"
"Giannis fouled Bronny"
"This is about to be #1 on ESPN top plays of the night," another wrote.
