Had to be the guy: Chris Paul cites lack of options as reason creating ball-dominant guard image

Chris Paul has explained the reason for his ball-dominant guard image.

He will be playing a new style of basketball this season. The veteran point guard joined the Golden State Warriors over the summer. Paul will need to adjust to Steve Kerr's motion-based offensive principles. Throughout his career, Paul has been viewed as a pick-and-roll guard with a high degree of ball dominance.

However, Paul doesn't believe that the label is fair. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, the veteran guard noted how his ball-dominant style has been a product of his environment.

"I've been playing basketball a long time," Paul said. "Everybody gonna have to say what they gotta say about ball movement.

"I've been fortunate to play in this league with the ball in my hands for a long time. Just because I play like that doesn't mean I don't know how to play without it. Luckily, I played in college, where they put a bubble on the goal."

Paul continued.

"And coaches played where you couldn't pass the ball, you had to set flares and back screens. I didn't forget how to do that. I still know how to play, whether it's the flex or anything like that.

"Just move. Obviously, there's a little more cutting now compared to my other teams. Because I couldn't cut, I had to get the ball. So when you got more people like this, it just gives you more options."

Paul will likely take turns initiating the Warriors offense alongside Steph Curry.

There could also be times when Paul is tasked with leading the Warriors' second unit. Golden State's bench rotation has been in dire need of a veteran ball-handler for years.

Chris Paul will likely be a huge addition to their rotation this season.

Steve Kerr excited for what Chris Paul brings to Warriors rotation

Following the Golden State Warriors' impressive preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, Steve Kerr shared his excitement about Chris Paul's addition.

Kerr noted how Paul's veteran leadership will ensure that Golden State remains organized down the stretch.

“It’s fun to see Chris get us organized,” Kerr said. “I think he makes Steph’s off-ball stuff better, because wherever he goes, Chris will get him the ball.

"So they had a couple of plays where Steph was getting top-locked and had to make a back-cut. … Chris got him the ball in perfect rhythm. Chris has been doing this forever. That’s who he is.”

Golden State's core rotation of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green knows how to win championships. Chris Paul knows how to setup an offense and dictate play in the half-court, especially during the clutch.

If Kerr can figure out how to get the best from all of his players, Golden State could return to the NBA Finals this season.