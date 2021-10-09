"Had plenty of conversations with LeBron, tried to make it work"- DeMar DeRozan on wanting to join LA Lakers in free agency

DeMar DeRozan emerged as a legitimate prospect for the LA Lakers during the 2021 NBA free agency period. While the signing didn't go through, DeRozan joined the Chicago Bulls and made his preseason debut with the side earlier this week.

In a recent sit-down interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, DeMar DeRozan had a lot to reveal about his experiences with the LA Lakers franchise during his time in free agency.

When asked about his talks with the LA Lakers and the consideration he gave to the franchise by Charania, DeRozan had this to say:

"It was great, honestly. Tried to make it work, you know. Had plenty of conversations with LeBron, tried to make it work, just didn't work. You know how the business goes. One thing can just change the whole dynamic and everything, but you know, it was a hell of an opportunity that we tried to make happen. Me being from LA, would've been crazy, but you know, some things just didn't work out, you know. But it's always great because I had an opportunity."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania New Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sits down with @Stadium : “I haven’t played with a talent at that wing position like Zach (LaVine). I want to put everything I’ve been through in my career, share that with him, win together.” Also: Lakers, disrespect in free agency, being more vocal. New Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sits down with @Stadium: “I haven’t played with a talent at that wing position like Zach (LaVine). I want to put everything I’ve been through in my career, share that with him, win together.” Also: Lakers, disrespect in free agency, being more vocal. https://t.co/3dWWSZY5PC

The interview continued by delving into rumors about DeMar DeRozan potentially taking a paycut to play with the LA Lakers and how he and longtime teammate Kyle Lowry were supposed to join the Miami Heat together. DeRozan addressed the rumors by saying he felt disrespected.

LA Lakers and DeMar DeRozan: Ill-fated or Fortunate?

DeMar DeRozan played last season with the San Antonio Spurs

While the LA Lakers did not land DeMar DeRozan in free agency, they did do extremely well in the overall context of the offseason. DeRozan's signing with the Chicago Bulls also opened up new narratives in the Eastern Conference as the Bulls suddenly emerged as playoff contenders.

The LA Lakers had a very successful offseason. While acquiring Russell Westbrook, the franchise managed to surround the All-Star point guard with some extremely talented veterans who could fit his style of play.

With the additions that the LA Lakers made to their roster, a lot of their moves would not have been possible had the Purple and Gold managed to sign DeMar DeRozan. An All-Star caliber player in his own right and an LA native much like Westbrook, DeRozan would have been a costly signing for the Lakers.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million-plus deal to join the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million-plus deal to join the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

DeMar DeRozan signed a multi-year deal with the Chicago Bulls in early free agency. Making his preseason debut for the side against the Cleveland Cavaliers, DeRozan looked comfortable fitting into the new-look Chicago Bulls lineup. He recorded 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for the game.

While rumors about DeMar DeRozan bred some feelings of disrespect, the overall scheme of things presents no bad blood between him and the LA Lakers organization.

