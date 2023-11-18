Have the Washington Wizards found their new star in Jordan Poole? Maybe not yet. Poole struggled anew for the Wizards on Friday in an NBA In-Season Tournament game at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, only finishing with eight points. Worse, the Washington Wizards got blown out at home against the New York Knicks.

Poole only made 2-for-11 from the field, missing all of his six 3-point attempts, and fans quickly turned to social media to roast the suddenly struggling shooting guard.

One fan named Lucho even reminded everyone that Jordan Poole was less sensational in front of rapper Rubi Rose amid rumors linking them:

"Bro had Rubi Rose there and did nothing."

Mixed martial arts analyst Charlie Quinn seconded by saying:

"Even with Rubi Rose there, Jordan Poole has officially lost whatever he had."

Another fan raised the possibility that Poole probably does not care anymore about leading the Wizards to the playoffs as long as he gets a huge paycheck, even quoting current Al-Wehda soccer star Odion Ighalo from an interview last season when he was still with Al-Hilal:

Another fan thought Poole just wanted to spend the rest of the night with Rubi Rose and even posted a video of Former US President Donald Trump asking the lights and sounds team to turn off the bright lights:

Online show Playmaker downright roasted Poole by changing the basketball to a brick, a symbol that a player keeps on missing shots:

YouTube creator Hana also reminded everyone of another statistic not to miss out on Poole's off night:

"Don't forget the 5 turnovers."

Jordan Poole, Wizards burned by Jalen Brunson, Knicks

On a night when Jordan Poole was held to just eight points and forced to five turnovers, Jalen Brunson took flight to lead the New York Knicks past the Washington Wizards, 120-99.

Brunson fired 6-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with 32 points alongside seven rebounds and seven assists for New York, which moved up to 1-1 in East Group B and 7-5 overall in the regular season.

Immanuel Quickley added 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Julius Randle contributed 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal.

Kyle Kuzma put up 19 points, four rebounds and five assists, but he struggled to find his game as he went 8-for-21 from the field even as Washington fell to 0-3 in East Group B and 2-10 overall.