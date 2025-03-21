"Had someone do his HW for him": NBA fans troll Jaylen Brown for showcasing his MIT identity card

Jaylen Brown has made waves on and off the basketball court. As a player, he helped the Boston Celtics to the 2024 championship and won the NBA Finals MVP award. The 28-year-old star has more to add to his resume as he is still entering the prime years of his career.

Off the court, he had a fellowship at MIT and gave a lecture at Harvard in 2018. Recently, he showed up off his MIT ID in his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans promptly reacted to the post:

“Haha we know he had someone doing his hw for him.”

One fan said:

“This is a gimmick. I know someone that did his homework.”

Another fan added:

“This dude wants you to think he’s smart so badly.”

@BronGotGame continued:

“Wow you’re a Laker soon.”

@J80123498 commented:

“We get it lil bro. Smart people don’t need to convince everyone all the time lmao.”

MIT Media described the NBA All-Star’s role with the school:

“The MIT Media Lab collaborates with Jaylen Brown through his role as an MIT Media Lab Director's Fellow to create impactful opportunities for marginalized youth.”

Brown’s “Bridge Program” brought over 100 Black and brown high school students to the MIT Media Lab. Under the supervision of professors, the guests were introduced to AI, robotics and other trending topics the lab thought were important.

When the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship, the students who visited MIT joined the title celebration in a separate bus.

Jaylen Brown is dealing with different injuries

Jaylen Brown’s on-court exploits are put on hold because of different injuries. He will not play against the Utah Jazz on Friday because of right knee posterior impingement.

He also exited the Boston Celtics’ game in Brooklyn on Mar. 15 due to back spasms. Brown’s absence versus Utah will make it the third game he has missed in four outings.

The matchup against the Jazz is the start of a testing six-game road trip. After the showdown in Salt Lake City, the Celtics have a back-to-back set, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers before visiting the Sacramento Kings.

The defending champs have not given a definite timeline for Jaylen Brown’s return. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla only told reporters the All-Star would play when he is ready and healthy.

