“Half of em were Knicks fans”: NBA fans troll Orlando Magic for flaunting franchise attendance record of 19,587 on social media

The Orlando Magic may have gotten more than they bargained for when posting about their record-setting attendance at Friday's contest against the Knicks. They have an impressive stretch, putting them in a top-five spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite that, NBA fans trolled Orlando regarding its attendance.

With the New York Knicks (17-14) in town, the inter-conference matchup reportedly drew 19,587 fans, according to the Orlando Magic's social media team. The game saw the Knicks jump out to a lead in the first. However, the Magic turned things in the second quarter, outscoring the Knicks 29-15.

Despite Tom Thibodeau's Knicks attempting to close the gap in the third and fourth, the Magic held on, closing the game with a 117-108 win. After the team released its attendance numbers on social media, it was trolled by NBA Twitter users.

Looking at the Orlando Magic's impressive run this season and the remainder of the year ahead

This season has been impressive for the Orlando Magic, with the team becoming a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Four players notably scored in double digits in the team's win over the New York Knicks. Franz Wagner led the way with 32 points, and Paolo Banchero added 29.

In addition, the duo combined for a whopping 19 rebounds, with Banchero posting a 10-rebound double-double in the win. The win came at a cost. Several Orlando Magic players were injured, with starters Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. out.

In addition, the team has been without Joe Ingles and Jonathan Issac, as well as Gary Harris, who is expected to return to the court in the coming week. Despite the heap of injuries plaguing the team, they managed to pick up a big win over the Knicks.

The game indicated a significant trend within the team, which has had an impressive turnaround compared to last season. After finishing the 2022-23 season in 13th place in the East, the Magic have continued to hold onto a top-five spot in the standings this year.

With the season nearly halfway over, the Orlando Magic have continued to show that they can compete with some of the best despite injuries.