  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Indiana Pacers
  • "Haliban merchant": Fans at odds as Rick Carlisle secures multiyear extension fresh off Pacers' NBA Finals run

"Haliban merchant": Fans at odds as Rick Carlisle secures multiyear extension fresh off Pacers' NBA Finals run

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 19, 2025 22:33 GMT
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Rick Carlisle signing a new contract extension with the Indiana Pacers (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers secured head coach Rick Carlisle on Tuesday by signing him to a multiyear contract extension, indicating he will be with the team for a significant amount of time. The new deal was handed to the head coach after he led the team back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Ad

Carlisle is familiar with the organization. Early in his coaching career, he led the team after replacing Isiah Thomas in 2003. However, he didn't achieve the same level of success as he has in his current stint.

The president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, issued a statement. He acknowledged the contributions Carlisle has made to the franchise since re-joining in 2021. Pritchard said they are looking forward to having a great time with the coach.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are thrilled to have him continue leading our team and representing our organization well into the future," the executive said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

With the new deal, fans were divided about the move to extend the coach's contract. Here are some of what the fans said about the signing.

"Haliban merchant," a fan said.
Ad
"He gets rewarded after huring Walker's and Mathurin's careers," another fan commented.
"Many people celebrating this wanted him fired mid last season. #WeWillNotForget" one fan said.

Others were glad that the Pacers decided to sign Carlisle to a new deal.

"Feels so nice to have a well-run, competitive sports franchise in town," someone commented.
Ad
"Thank you guys for not being a complete and utter clown show like the other professional men’s team in town," a comment read, taking a shot at a different Indiana team.
"Thanks Pacers I needed some good news coming out of Indy!" a fan commented.

Indiana Pacers star gives an update on his injury

The Indiana Pacers might not see a similar outcome this year. There have been some changes to their roster, including the departure of center Myles Turner. The big man signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. Additionally, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton won't play for the entire 2025-26 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Ad

On his Instagram stories, the star guard gave an update on his current state regarding his injury. He posted a quote about his progress in his rehab process.

"I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday," Haliburton posted on the social media platform.

After the incredible run he had last year, Haliburton deserves to take his time to recover from his injury.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications