"Haliban merchant": Fans at odds as Rick Carlisle secures multiyear extension fresh off Pacers' NBA Finals run

The Indiana Pacers secured head coach Rick Carlisle on Tuesday by signing him to a multiyear contract extension, indicating he will be with the team for a significant amount of time. The new deal was handed to the head coach after he led the team back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.Carlisle is familiar with the organization. Early in his coaching career, he led the team after replacing Isiah Thomas in 2003. However, he didn't achieve the same level of success as he has in his current stint.The president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, issued a statement. He acknowledged the contributions Carlisle has made to the franchise since re-joining in 2021. Pritchard said they are looking forward to having a great time with the coach.&quot;We are thrilled to have him continue leading our team and representing our organization well into the future,&quot; the executive said.With the new deal, fans were divided about the move to extend the coach's contract. Here are some of what the fans said about the signing.&quot;Haliban merchant,&quot; a fan said.Beal's Legacy @Lobcity49LINK@ClutchPoints @TheSteinLine Haliban merchant&quot;He gets rewarded after huring Walker's and Mathurin's careers,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Many people celebrating this wanted him fired mid last season. #WeWillNotForget&quot; one fan said.Others were glad that the Pacers decided to sign Carlisle to a new deal.&quot;Feels so nice to have a well-run, competitive sports franchise in town,&quot; someone commented.D @neversettles621LINKFeels so nice to have a well-run, competitive sports franchise in town&quot;Thank you guys for not being a complete and utter clown show like the other professional men’s team in town,&quot; a comment read, taking a shot at a different Indiana team.&quot;Thanks Pacers I needed some good news coming out of Indy!&quot; a fan commented.Indiana Pacers star gives an update on his injuryThe Indiana Pacers might not see a similar outcome this year. There have been some changes to their roster, including the departure of center Myles Turner. The big man signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. Additionally, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton won't play for the entire 2025-26 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.On his Instagram stories, the star guard gave an update on his current state regarding his injury. He posted a quote about his progress in his rehab process.&quot;I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday,&quot; Haliburton posted on the social media platform.After the incredible run he had last year, Haliburton deserves to take his time to recover from his injury.