NBA legend Dwyane Wade now sees himself enshrined alongside some of the greatest the NBA has ever seen. With the Hall of Fame inductee taking a look back at his illustrious career, we take a look at Wade mentioning his favorite name-drop song.

Wade made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players to watch. Wade, who certainly left an impressive legacy after a great career as a professional, was on the receiving end of much adulation from fans.

Superstar treatment in the NBA could mean a lot of things. Off the court, however, name-dropping in songs seems to be the measure of how relevant one is to the game.

Players such as Steph Curry and LeBron James have seen their names dropped in songs multiple times. Wade was no stranger to this. However, Wade also has his favorites in this regard.

While speaking on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Wade was asked about his favorite name-drop song. Wade responded by saying:

"Jay Z. By far."

"I remember where I was at when I heard it. I was at a strip club back in the day. So a long, long time ago. They played it, like, casually, and I was like, 'Wait, wait wait...what?'"

"They played it casually and I went up to the DJ and I was like,'Yo, wait. Play that again.' They played it all night. Played it all night. I was like, 'Momma I made it.'"

Considering that Jay-Z is one of Wade's favorite artists, it goes without saying that it was a special moment for Wade when he heard the song. He also mentioned extending his gratitude to the rapper for mentioning him more than once in 'Empire State of Mind' and how special of a feeling it is to be name-dropped.

Dwyane Wade inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame

After a tremendous NBA career spanning 16 seasons, Dwyane Wade was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame with the rest of the Class of '23.

Wade accomplished a great many things over the course of his career. As a 13x-time All-Star, Wade had already secured his place in basketball history. However, Wade was also a 3x NBA champ with one regular season MVP award. He had 8x All-NBA selections and even has a scoring title under his belt.

Wade stood alongside some of the prominent players and coaches to have graced the game. With players such as Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol and coaches such as Gregg Popovich, Wade was undoubtedly in special company.

