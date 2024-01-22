Lonnie Walker IV was in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the city's two teams this weekend. While he provides solid numbers for the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers fans are missing having him on their squad.

Walker had 15 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Lakers 130-112 on Friday and eight points as Brooklyn lost to the LA Clippers 125-114 on Sunday.

A Lakers fan got Walker's attention to sign her jersey during pregame warmups and told him that the Lakers Nation misses him. He reciprocated the same energy and told the fans present that he also missed them. Fans on social media have also expressed their sentiments on Walker no longer being with the team. Here's what some of them had to say on X.

"(Lakers coach Darvin) Ham and this front office fumbling bad."

"Remember. He‘s not here anymore because ham refused to play him after his injury so his favorite (Malik) Beasley could play."

"Lakers let their best shooter leave." 😂🤦‍♂️

"Bout to tear up man 💔 "

"It’s possible bring him back now ?"

"The Lonnie Walker game live in my heart till this day."

"Still mad till this day they didn’t resign him he was literally the third best player on the before he got injured and everyone became blinded by Austin reaves." 👎🏾

"Gave $10 mill to a bum from Miami who’s unproven vs a guy who showed up big in the playoffs & throughout the entire season. But yall gotta realize (owner) Jeanie (Buss) has no children, only potential she know is Phil Jackson & he ancient."

Looking back at Lonnie Walker's time with the Lakers

When Lonnie Walker IV played for the LA Lakers last season, he was one of the fan-favorite players. The reason behind the reception he received was due to his grit and determination as a player to provide solid performances for his team. While Walker was only a role player for the Purple and Gold, there were several games when he stole the show and played as if he was the star of the team.

Throughout his only season as a Laker, Walker averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Walker was more of a scorer for the Lakers at the time, hence, his numbers outside scoring were low. Nevertheless, he delivered on his task masterfully whenever his number was called.

There were eight games in which Walker scored at least 20 points or more. His best scoring game came in November 2022 when he dropped 28 points against the New Orleans Pelicans to help the Purple and Gold secure a 120-117 victory.

Lonnie Walker IV was a knockdown shooter in the City of Angels, and the Lakers Nation loved his contributions. Seeing Walker sport the Brooklyn Nets jersey this season seems to be a blow to the chest of Los Angeles fans.

