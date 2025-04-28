"Hand is part of the ball"- LeBron James cites NBA rulebook to dispute referee’s game-changing call on Anthony Edwards

LeBron James was called for a foul against Anthony Edwards late in Game 4 on Sunday. The infraction sent the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar to the free-throw line to give his team a 116-113 lead with 10.1 seconds remaining. LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves missed a 3-pointer to allow the Timberwolves to walk away with the come-from-behind win.
After the game, the four-time MVP had this to say about the play:
“That play happens all the time. [The] Hand is part of the ball, that’s what they say. I feel like the hand was part of the ball. His hand on top of the ball. The ball stripped out on him. I’ve seen that play over and over before, but it is what it is.”
Per “Incidental Contact” in the NBA rulebook:
“The hand is considered 'part of the ball' when it is in contact with the ball. Therefore, contact on that part of the hand by a defender while it is in contact with the ball is not illegal.”
Initially, the referee did not call a foul on LeBron James. Anthony Edwards was originally charged with an error as the ball hit him before it went out of bounds. Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch promptly called a timeout to challenge the ruling.
After review, the referee announced that James made “illegal contact” to the “wrist” of Edwards, which caused Ant-Man to lose the ball. The free throws made by Edwards completed the Timberwolves’ rally and gave Minnesota a 3-1 series lead.
LeBron James committed an error before the foul on Anthony Edwards
LA Lakers coach JJ Redick gave LeBron James the important task of inbounding the ball with 33.0 seconds left in Game 4. Jaden McDaniels deflected the bounce pass from James. Julius Randle tracked down the loose ball to secure the possession for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Randle handed the ball to Anthony Edwards with 26.4 seconds to go. Ant-Man gave the ball to Donte DiVincenzo, who faked a drive before returning the ball to the All-Star guard. Edwards went strong to the basket but was met by James, who slapped the ball out of bounds.
As it turned out, LeBron James committed a foul that resulted in two free throws for Anthony Edwards.
