"Handing out statues like they Halloween candy" - NBA fans abuzz over Lakers planning to honor Pat Riley with statue at Crypto Arena

Fans reacted to the LA Lakers announcing Monday the franchise will put up a statue of Pat Riley on Star Plaza. A Hall of Fame NBA coach, Riley led the Showtime Lakers to four championships during the 1980s.

The announcement got NBA fans buzzing on social media. While some were excited, others were confused with the team's decision.

Some fans commented Riley's statue is well deserved.

"Deserved showtime saved the NBA and one of the greatest dynasties of all time," a fan wrote.

"Well deserved 👏..The man who defined Showtime and made the Lakers an art form. This statue will shine as bright as the legacy he built 🔥," another fan wrote.

However, others were not happy with the team giving the statue to Riley saying he has been with the Miami Heat for a longer time.

"Handing out statues like they Halloween candy, whose next Steve Blake? 🤣," a fan wrote.

"Why tf are they giving a Heat legend a statue lmao? Pat has been with Miami his whole career," another fan commented.

"He’s not even on the team he’s in Miami this is so embarrassing man," wrote yet another fan.

In light of the widespread dissatisfaction over Dwyane Wade's statue, some of the fans suggested the franchise should not hire the same artist.

"It better not look like D Wade’s statue," a fan wrote.

"Please don't hire the Dwyane Wade artist!!" another fan wrote.

Dalton Knecht has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers this season, and one fan suggested the team should plan ahead for the current rookie.

"leave room for the Dalton Knecht statue," a fan hilariously wrote.

What were Riley's achievements with the Lakers?

Since getting drafted by the New York Knicks in 1967, Pat Riley established himself as one of the rare hard-headed icons in the NBA. After playing nine seasons, Riley was quickly hired as an assistant coach by the Lakers during the 1979-80 season. Just after two years, he was promoted to the head coach position.

It was during Riley's time as a head coach that the Lakers' Showtime Era took off. With Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Riley won four titles in 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Previously, Riley had won an NBA championship as a player with the team in the 1972 season. In the six seasons he played with the Purple and Gold, he averaged 7.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In 2008, Riley was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.

