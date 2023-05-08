"Hands down... Not even close" - NBA insider believes 3x All-Star is MVP of the playoffs so far

Devin Booker's stock as the best player in the 2023 NBA playoffs continues to rise following a 36-point outing in Game 4 of the Suns-Nuggets' conference semis. Booker's heroics helped the Suns tie the contest 2-2, seeing them erase an 0-2 deficit.

The Athletic's John Hollinger, a longtime NBA reporter and insider, reckons that the three-time All-Star is the postseason MVP thus far. Here's what Hollinger wrote in his recent report:

"He's been the MVP of the playoffs so far. Hands down. It's not even close."

Booker is averaging 36.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting on 62/51/87 splits. He has dropped a playoff career-high of 47 points twice in this year's playoffs against both the Suns' opponents. Booker's impact would've been unparalleled if not for Jimmy Butler's stellar run in the Eastern Conference.

Butler knocking down the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a depleted Miami Heat team and leading them to a 2-1 series lead in Round 2 against the No. 5 seeded New York Knicks is close to what Booker has achieved.

Phoenix may not have come this far in the 2023 NBA playoffs if not for Devin Booker's heroic efforts. Kevin Durant has been a reliable option next to him, but the 14-time All-Star has struggled too. Booker has put together multiple decisive performances.

He has seven 30-point outings in nine games so far, the most for a player in the playoffs this year. Booker has shot well above 50% in his eight games. A 48.3% shooting night was his worst so far, which came in the Suns' Game 2 loss against Denver.

Another remarkable number to focus on is Devin Booker's free throw attempts. Throughout his historic scoring stretch in these playoffs, Booker has scored only 47 of his 331 points in the 2023 NBA playoffs through free throws.

Devin Booker isn't just relying on his scoring and shooting efficiency to be effective in 2023 NBA playoffs

Devin Booker is looked at as a one-dimensional player renowned for his shot-making ability and scoring efficiency. However, he needs to be given his flowers for his efforts defensively and with his playmaking.

His ball pressure and hustle have been terrific, which is much-needed for the Suns, who lack defensive depth following the departures of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Booker has stepped up his overall offensive game by being an efficient distributor. He has maximized the availability of offensive weapons around him on the Suns' team. He averaged 6.4 assists against the Clippers in the opening round.

Brett Usher @UsherNBA Devin Booker becomes the first player in NBA history to average 35+ PPG on 70+ percent true shooting over a nine-game span in the playoffs. Devin Booker becomes the first player in NBA history to average 35+ PPG on 70+ percent true shooting over a nine-game span in the playoffs. https://t.co/jgI26zbmJk

Booker upped that against the Nuggets, averaging 8.8 assists per game across four games. Along with maintaining his elite scoring, Booker has carried the load as a distributor with Chris Paul sidelined over the lpast two games.

Devin Booker has tallied 21 assists in Paul's absence. That has made him even more unstoppable for the Nuggets' defense and contributed directly to the Suns leveling the series 2-2.

