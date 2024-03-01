"Handshake database insane": LeBron James having special handshake with Jay-Z has NBA fans stunned with his stupefying memory

LeBron James and the LA Lakers recently faced the LA Clippers, wherein they pulled off a comeback victory. James caught fire in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, which led him to celebrate with prominent rapper Jay-Z.

During one of the plays of the game, LeBron knocked down a pull-up three from the right elbow and couldn't believe how hot he was. The Lakers star then went towards Jay-Z's way and dapped him up with a unique handshake.

NBA fans on social media were baffled by how LeBron James' unique handshake with Jay-Z. LeBron is famous for coming up with different handshakes for everyone he knows in the league. However, fans can't help but be bewildered by the fact that James has handshakes even for people outside the league. Here's what some of them had to say on Instagram:

"Brons handshake database insane"

"Bro got a handshake for everyone. Damn computer chip as a brain lol"

"Even got a handshake wit Jay Z 💀 how the hell u remember all them"

"Bro been in bron corner for the longest why y’all surprised about him having a hand shake with bro"

"that’s that billionaire handshake"

"Bron been running with Jay-Z since high school"

"Remember all the handshakes but can’t remember any lyrics"

"If jayz would’ve messed up the handshake bron would’ve had em thrown out the building"

LeBron James catches fire against the Clippers

It was a wild battle in California when the two LA teams, Lakers and Clippers, faced each other on Wednesday. In what seemed to be an easy win for the Clippers, the Lakers ultimately came out on top after pulling off a crazy fourth-quarter comeback. The majority of the credit has to go to LeBron James after he scored 19 points in the final quarter.

James outscored the Clippers' squad, which only scored a total of 16 points during the final stretch. Aside from LeBron leading the charge, he did so in a masterful fashion after knocking down five out of eight three-pointers. While many don't see James as the clutch type of player, his efforts on Wednesday are one of those instances wherein he proved his haters wrong.

LeBron James finished the game with 34 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Davis did his best to provide support on both ends of the court with 20 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura also helped out the "King" with their scoring. Russell finished with 18 points, while Hachimura with 17 points.