"Happy to be back out there with the gang again" - LeBron James takes to Instagram to celebrate his return to action, highlight reel includes a magical lob to AD

LeBron James returned from a five-game absence to record another triple-double and lead the LA Lakers to a come-from-behind win against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Before the game, the Lakers had not set an official timetable for James’ return as they wanted to make sure he was 100% healthy. He was upgraded to questionable prior to the Knicks game until head coach Frank Vogel designated him as a game-time decision.

The four-time MVP is already 37 years old and in his 19th NBA season. Although he has been playing at an MVP level, the forward has also missed several games this season due to different injuries.

James is excited to get back on the floor to keep the LA Lakers’ season going. The now 18x All-Star expressed his heartfelt emotions upon his return in front of Laker Nation at Crypto.com Arena with these words on his Instagram account:

“Man, I love this game so much!! Happy to be back out there with the gang again & in front of the Laker Faithful!!! Great team win!”

The LA Lakers looked desperate for a win to keep their season going. They were three games below .500 before the win against the New York Knicks. Having their franchise superstar in a nationally televised game against the Knicks was a big factor for the Lakers. “King James” ended the night tallying his fourth triple-double of the season and the 103rd of his career.

Behind James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers rallied from a 21-point deficit, the highest margin they have been able to overcome this season. They were down 71-56 after 24 minutes before dominating the third quarter 31-13.

The Lakers could have also won the game in regulation before James missed a long three-point shot at the buzzer. Despite just coming back from knee swelling, the 37-year-old played 40 minutes, pushing his team to outscore the Knicks by 12 points when he was on the floor.

Frank Vogel immediately mentioned postgame that he did not want to play LeBron James that long, but the overtime and necessity forced him to do it. He also stressed that they are going to be smart with James’ minutes moving forward.

LeBron James’ triumphant return and Russell Westbrook’s benching

LeBron James' spectacular game only highlighted Russell Westbrook's horrible night [Photo: Marca]

Except for the first quarter, LeBron James came back like he never left. He continued his sizzling form with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. The LA Lakers could have easily capitulated after a horrible start to the game. The four-time champion, though, would have none of that and carried the team to the win.

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, had another night to forget. The former MVP's struggles have been so blatant that even the Laker faithful in attendance at Crypto.com Arena booed and heckled him. It got so bad that Frank Vogel benched him the entire overtime period.

Westbrook’s nightmare ended with five points, four rebounds, six assists and four turnovers. The Lakers were outscored by 15 points when he played, which was tied for game-worst.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. https://t.co/4XishaS3c9

Also Read Article Continues below

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face tougher competition in their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks. They can’t afford another flat start or witness another Westbrook clunker to survive. The Lakers’ roller-coaster season continues to be a must-watch on TV as the season progresses.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh