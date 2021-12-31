“Happy birthday legend” – Kylian Mbappe celebrates LeBron James on his 37th birthday

LeBron James is a year older as of Thursday. The 17-time All-Star, who was born on Dec. 30, 1984, turned 37 even as he continues to perform at the highest level.

Tons of celebrities have taken turns wishing the LA Lakers superstar a happy birthday. Paris Saint-German forward Kylian Mbappe is the latest luminary to send his wishes to LBJ. Mbappe took to his Instagram story to share a picture of James and himself and wish him a happy birthday.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN "Feliz cumpleaños, Leyenda", escribió Mbappé para saludar a LeBron James en el día de su cumpleaños 37. ¡De crack a crack!

"Happy birthday legend."

James has been friends with Mbappe for a while and has been rumored to potentially influence the signing of the footballer to his club, Liverpool FC. Earlier in the year, they both swapped profile pictures on their official Instagram accounts, creating a major uproar among fans.

However, the swap was only done in lieu of their Nike LeBron 18 Chosen 2 and Mercurial Mbappe Chosen 2 collaboration. The collaboration was done to celebrate both athletes and their impact on basketball and football. Mbappe's brand logo "KM" was boldly displayed on the tongue, while an impression of LeBron James' brand was infused in the sole.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' rocky campaign this season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers season has been an unexpected one, even to rivals. The Lakers started the season with high expectations but have been a mess. Their inconsistencies and lack of chemistry have been to blame.

LeBron James has been phenomenal as usual, but his excellence still hasn't been enough. The Lakers (17-19) have lost six of their last seven games and are seventh in the Western Conference.

: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)

: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller! @JaMorant : 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high) @KingJames : 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller!@JaMorant: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)@KingJames: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM https://t.co/F36oQmUqP3

"King James" has averaged 28.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, leading the Lakers in points per game, field goals, 3-pointers and steals. In his last six games, he has recorded at least 31 points in each, but the Lakers have been able to win only one of those games. He has also registered 10 double-doubles and three triple-doubles in 24 starts.

The Lakers will try to end the year with a win as they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Blazers (13-21) have been going through a rough patch themselves. Only one of the two teams will be able to end the year on a cheerful note, trying to build on that glimmer of hope in the new year.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein