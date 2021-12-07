"Happy birthday to this smooth operator" - Kostas Antetokounmpo hilariously wishes brother Giannis Antetokounmpo on his birthday with a collage of the latter's fashion shoots

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a hilarious birthday wish from his younger brother, former LA Lakers player Kostas Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star shares a special bond with all his brothers, and they are regularly seen poking fun at each other online. Kostas made sure he did not pass up on the opportunity to wish his elder brother with a hilarious Instagram story on Monday.

Here's what his caption read:

"Happy Birthday to this smooth operator @giannis_an34. Love you bro."

Kostas Antetokounmpo put together a collage of brother Giannis' fashion shoots, in which the Bucks' star is seen donning various stylish outfits.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played in the NBA for the LA Lakers, becoming the first Antetokounmpo brother to win the championship in 2020. He now plays professional basketball for LDLC ASVEL of the French Betclic Elite and the Euroleague.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 27 points in 27 minutes on his 27th birthday

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during a game

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his birthday in style on Monday. The two-time NBA MVP led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-104 win, with a 27-point outing. Antetokounmpo shot 3/3 from the three-point line and 47% overall. He also had 12 rebounds as the Bucks won their tenth game in 11 outings.

Interestingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned 27 on Monday, recorded 27 points in 27 minutes on his 27th birthday.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Birthday Buckets



27 PTS | 12 REB | 2 AST | 3-3 3PM Birthday Buckets27 PTS | 12 REB | 2 AST | 3-3 3PM https://t.co/aU7ETzRUZb

Antetokounmpo has one of the most impressive CVs in the NBA. The 'Greek Freak' has won an NBA Championship, two-MVP awards, one finals MVP, one Defensive Player of the Year award, All-Star game MVP award and the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just getting started, having won his first title last season. He is now looking to repeat his title run with the Milwaukee Bucks. The power forward is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game thus far.

He is in contention to win the MVP award and the scoring title as well. The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a 7-8 start this campaign. However, with Giannis Antetokounmp leading the way, it did not take long for the Bucks to turn their campaign around.

Also Read Article Continues below

The defending champions are third in the Eastern Conference, with a 16-9 win-loss record after 25 games.

Edited by Bhargav