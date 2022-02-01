"Happy born day my brother" - LeBron James wishes popstar Justin Timberlake with a rare throwback picture

LeBron James and Justin Timberlake have been close friends for several years. While both are busy working on their own crafts, they still share some fun and special moments from time to time.

The four-time MVP, who’s recuperating from knee swelling, toasted the versatile singer and actor on his birthday.

The 19x All-Star, as a way of reminiscing about the good old days, posted a story with a rare throwback picture on his Instagram account. It featured a retro picture of himself and Justin Timberlake. Both stars were seen chilling and dressed low-key for an unspecified gathering.

LeBron James had a simple message for one of his good friends:

“Happy Born Day my Brother!!! Enjoy your day. Love Brother !!!”

The SexyBack singer is often seen on the sidelines watching James' games, even back when the latter was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At one performance concert, the LA Lakers superstar joined Timberlake on stage during the show. James’ unexpected appearance on-stage sent the fans into a frenzy.

Back in January 2021, during a post-game interview following the LA Lakers win over the New Orleans Pelicans, James referenced Timberlake in one of his answers. The 19-year NBA superstar mentioned that he wished he was Justin Timberlake.

LeBron James was referring to Timberlake’s character in the movie In Time, where people stop aging by age 25. Now 37 years old, it’s easy to see “King James” wishing the same thing over again.

Despite his age, though, the four-time NBA champion is still playing MVP-level basketball. He has been the LA Lakers’ brightest spot this season, as usual.

LeBron James injury update

The LA Lakers have lost three straight games with their best player watching from the sidelines. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers have been winless in three games since their captain was sidelined with knee soreness. Initially taken as just a precaution, it’s reached the point where he could miss more games. Before the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Frank Vogel announced that the superstar was returning to LA ahead of the team to receive treatment.

According to Vogel, the Lakers have not set a definite time frame for a return. The franchise will err with caution and will not let LeBron James play unless the swelling subsides.

The Lakers will battle the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena before facing the LA Clippers on the second night of back-to-back games.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out.” Frank Vogel with an injury update on @KingJames “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out.” Frank Vogel with an injury update on @KingJames. https://t.co/r7JQ0y1pYU

The Lakers could continue sidelining him against the two teams to give their superstar more than enough time to recuperate. Although they are desperately trying to win games to stay in the play-in hunt, having a healthy James has to be their ultimate priority.

Edited by Diptanil Roy