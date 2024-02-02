"Happy you didn't have to deal with me": Kevin Durant claps back at reporter for ‘ducking’ Knicks pressure

Before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Kevin Durant had the opportunity to sign with the New York Knicks. Years later, the former MVP is now clapping back at a reporter who claims he "ducked" the pressure of playing in the big apple.

After leading the Knicks to their ninth straight victory, Jalen Brunson was aksed about the atmosphere of Madison Square Garden. A reporter ended up reposting the clip on social media, saying many stars have missed out on this because they didn't want the pressure of playing in New York. He later tagged Durant in the comments, citing that playing for the Knicks could have got him in the GOAT conversation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant ended up responding to this post, saying he doesn't care about playing in MSG. He also made his own list of all-time greats so he is not seeking the validation on others.

Expand Tweet

Fans began badgering the Phoenix Suns star in the comments, asking for him to drop his list of top five players. Durant decided to give a petty answer, naming himself for all five.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Durant also tried explaining to Knicks fans that they wouldn't have enjoyed him being there. Bringing in an elite-level talent comes with high expectations, where now the Knicks are one of the better underdog stories in the NBA.

Expand Tweet

Durant also clapped back at a critic who said he wouldn't have delivered for the Knicks anyway. He stated that with that mindset, they should be happy he didn't wind up there in free agency.

Kevin Durant Twitter exchange

Kevin Durant never had interest in playing for the New York Knicks

After he departed from the Golden State Warriors in 2019, Kevin Durant had a wide array of suitors. Among those was the New York Knicks. Along with having the cap space to sign two max players, they also found themselves with a top three draft pick that summer.

As everyone knows, Durant ended up joining forces with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. A few months later, the superstar forward opened up on why he picked Brooklyn over New York.

While speaking with JJ Redick on the "Old Man and The Three" podcast, Durant was asked about not signing with the Knicks. He responded by saying he had no interest in being the savior for a franchise that has struggled for so long.

"I didn't want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York," Durant said. "I didn't care about being the king of New York. That never really moved me. I didn't care about being on Broadway. I just wanted to play ball and go to the crib and chill. And that's what Brooklyn embodied."

Years removed from this situation, Durant and the Knicks both find themselves in a good position. New York has jumped up to third in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns are starting to figure things out with their star trio.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!