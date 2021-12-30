"Happy G-Day to my MF brother" – Kendrick Perkins' hilariously wishes LeBron James on his 37th birthday with a "GOAT" emoji in message

Superstar LeBron James received birthday wishes on his 37th birthday from folks all over the basketball world Thursday.

Among the long line of well-wishers is former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kendrick Perkins, who took to Twitter to wish his friend a happy birthday. Perkins said:

"Happy G-Day to my MF brother @KingJames"

Since retiring, Perkins joined ESPN as an analyst and can be seen consistently on the morning show "First Take" alongside Stephen A. Smith debating the NBA's current affairs.

Perkins won his only championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 as part of the Boston Celtics with Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and coach Doc Rivers.

History of LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins' relationship

LeBron James (23) and Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins has always had his former teammate's back. He's done so on "First Take" in debates with Stephen A. Smith on who the greatest player of all time is. And he's done so on Twitter when he feels LeBron James is being subjected to undeserved criticism.

Perkins, who has appeared on many of ESPN's top-rated shows like "SportsCenter" and "Get Up," has defended James and shown extreme loyalty to his former colleague. He has also reminded the NBA world and those who are not old enough to see the younger version of James of how good "King James" was during his first spell with the Cavaliers.

James and Perkins played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers twice – in 2015 and 2018. In both instances, Perkins made the NBA Finals alongside James, and the Cavs ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors. Perkins retired after he was waived by the Cavaliers in 2018.

But his loyalty to James doesn't mean the LA Lakers superstar is devoid of any criticism from Perkins. After James' altercation with Isaiah Stewart in November, Perkins took to Twitter to say James' one-game suspension from the NBA was perfectly reasonable.

One person who has been extremely critical of James is Enes Freedom. Freedom has called out "King James" repeatedly on many social issues. Perkins has stepped in to defend his former teammate by calling out Freedom for doing all the talking through social media instead of approaching James.

Recently, Perkins even suggested the idea of James requesting a trade from the Lakers considering Los Angeles' struggles. Either way, James and Perkins' friendship began on the court and has undoubtedly transferred off the court as well.

