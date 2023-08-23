"Hard to not look at Anthony Edwards and see Dwyane Wade": Erik Spoelstra reserves high praise for Team USA and Timberwolves star 

Erik Spoelstra praised Team USA star Anthony Edwards as he compared him to former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Spoelstra coached Wade for 14 and a half seasons as an assistant and head coach. He got an opportunity to guide a younger version of him in Edwards this summer with Team USA as an assistant under Stever Kerr.

The two-time championship-winning coach's time with Edwards has made him realize that Edwards has the tools that Wade had. Here's what Spoelstra said:

"It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I'm not a guy for comparisons. I'm not. But the way he [Edwards] moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes that reminds me of #3, and I've told Anthony that."

Wade was among the most explosive two guards the NBA has seen. Nobody came close to him in that regard in his prime years. His speed, athleticism, build, midrange game and ability to split pick and rolls are the kind of tools that Edwards possesses, often drawing comparisons between the two.

Erik Spoelstra's approval cancels any doubt about Edwards being compared to Wade. Spoelstra has worked with both players closely and seen their games from a coach's perspective, making him the best judge of this popular comparison.

Anthony Edwards and Erik Spoelstra are developing a close bond during Team USA's FIBA preparations

Team USA camps are about players from rival NBA teams developing close bonds. It's also true for players and coaches developing relationships. Erik Spoelstra and Anthony Edwards seem to be on that path. Spoelstra already sees some of Dwyane Wade in him, which probably makes it easier for him to coach the Timberwolves All-Star.

The two even battled out in a halfcourt shooting contest, which Edwards won. Coach Spoelstra lost and owed Edwards "pesos" as a result. Here's what the former No. 1 pick said about this:

"It was two halfcourt shots for a hauncho, I ended up hitting the second shot. So he owe me some pesos."

Their relationship has many wondering online if the two would wound up being a player-coach duo in the NBA down the line. It's far-fetched to see Spoelstra leaving Miami anytime soon, but Edwards taking his talents to South Beach cannot be ruled out.

Their brewing chemistry would make it unsurprising to see if rumors swirl around Anthony Edwards being open to a move to Miami if he leaves Minnesota at some point in his career. Edwards also boasts some of the "Heat Culture" traits, which would make him a good fit within the organization.

